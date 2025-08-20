Ebonyi Police nab 131 suspects in one month, recover vehicles, firearms

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested 131 suspects for various crimes between July and mid-August 2025.

Commissioner of Police, Mrs Adaku Uche-Anya, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Abakaliki, said the suspects — comprising 120 males and 11 females — were apprehended for offences ranging from kidnapping and armed robbery to cultism and murder.

She noted that 52 of the suspects have already been charged to court, while investigations are ongoing to arraign the others.

The commissioner revealed that during the period under review, the Command recovered six vehicles, 15 assorted firearms, and 50 rounds of ammunition, while raiding and dismantling several criminal hideouts across the state.

Giving a breakdown of successes recorded, Uche-Anya said operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, invaded a hideout of suspected kidnappers at Umuogodo-Akpu Ngbo in Ohaukwu LGA on July 28, arresting one Icha Chidiebere and recovering one AK-47 rifle, a Dakota vehicle, and a Lexus 330 SUV without registration number.

Similarly, on August 6, operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad arrested one Nwali Sunday and recovered a KC Sanyang motorcycle from a robbery syndicate that specialised in snatching motorcycles at gunpoint in Onueke.

On August 14, two kidnapped students were rescued unhurt in Ikwo LGA after operatives stormed an uncompleted building where they were being held. Three suspects — James Nweke, Oliver Nwali and Nwojiji Onyebuchi — were arrested during the operation.

Uche-Anya further disclosed that proactive stakeholder engagement by the Command helped avert a violent escalation of the Ihie/Ezza Ekembe communal crisis. She added that one Agboti Kingsley, allegedly hired as a mercenary to fuel unrest in Ekembe community, was arrested on August 14 and is assisting police investigations.

Regarding the Ekoli Edda crisis which claimed the life of Udu Nnachi on July 9, the CP said painstaking investigations by SWAT operatives led to the arrest of Amarachi Ude, Idika Ama Okoro and Sunday Ama Olughu, who will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.

Commending residents of the state for their cooperation, the commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“Under my leadership, the Command remains resolute in its mandate to sustain the peace and security of Ebonyi State,” she assured.