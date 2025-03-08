Davido makes King Charles’ Commonwealth playlist

By Henry Oduah

King Charles III has selected Afrobeat star Davido to feature on his exclusive playlist, King’s Music Room.

Curated by the king himself and recorded at Buckingham Palace, the playlist highlights his favourite tracks from artistes across the Commonwealth including Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue and Grace Jones.

King Charles III created the playlist to share the music that brings him joy while showcasing the profound impact music has had on his life. He also reflected on his personal encounters with some of the featured artistes.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others,” he said.

“It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

pic.twitter.com/QtuhyAyRqL Bringing together much-loved artists from across the Commonwealth, The King has shared a selection of songs which have brought him joy in ‘The King’s Music Room’ to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.



🎙️ Recorded at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty provides… — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 7, 2025

Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, wrote on X on Friday that the playlist “features Bob Marley’s reggae, Kylie Minogue’s dance & more artists like Grace Jones, Davido & Raye.”

Scotland did not mention the specific songs on the playlist.

The compilation will be available exclusively on Apple Music 1 on March 10 in celebration of Commonwealth Day 2025, with additional radio broadcasts airing throughout Monday and Tuesday on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits.