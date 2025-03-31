African airlines see 5.7% drop in air cargo demand – IATA

By Dickson Omobola

International Air Transport Association, IATA, Monday, African airlines saw a 5.7 per cent year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in February 2025.

IATA also said air cargo capacity decreased by 0.6 per cent year-on-year, stating that it was the first year-on-year decline since mid-2023.

In its released data for February 2025 global air cargo markets, IATA stated that total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres, CTK, declined by 0.1 per cent compared to February 2024 levels.

Commenting on the development, IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said: “February saw a small contraction in air cargo demand, the first year-on-year decline since mid-2023. Much of this is explained by February 2024 being extraordinary—a leap year that was also boosted by Chinese New Year traffic, sea lane closures and a boom in e-commerce.

“Rising trade tensions are, of course, a concern for air cargo. With equity markets already showing their discomfort, we urge governments to focus on dialogue over tariffs.”

Similarly, African airlines saw a 6.7 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger demand growth, IATA added that capacity was up 4.0 per cent year-on-year.

“Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, RPK, was up 2.6 per cent compared to February 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, ASK, was up 2.0 per cent year-on-year.

“International demand rose 5.6 per cent compared to February 2024. Capacity was up 4.5 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 80.2 per cent.

“Domestic demand fell 1.9 per cent compared to February 2024. Capacity was down 1.7% year-on-year,” IATA said.