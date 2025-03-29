Actress Nkechi Nweje started career on movie set with me, Kenneth Okonkwo mourns

Kenneth Okonkwo

By Henry Oduah

Actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo has paid tribute to his colleague Nkechi Nweje who recently died after a brief illness.

Movie producer Stanley Ajemba, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, broke the news of Nkechi’s death on March 22.

Eulogising her, Kenneth wrote on X on Friday night that she started her career in Nollywood on the set of a movie with him.

According to him, she was a loving and happy person who loved her job.

“The passing to glory of Mrs Nkechi Nweje came to me as a shock. She started her movie career on a movie set with me in a movie titled ‘The Biggest Boy in Town.’ She was a loving, decent, happy, hard-working, enemy-free, good fellow whose passion for acting and her business was unparalleled,” Kenneth wrote.

The actor cum lawyer said he was “still in denial” over the news of her death.

“My condolences to her immediate family and the Nollywood family in general. May her gentle soul rest in peace in the bosom of the Lord, and may her memory be a blessing,” Kenneth added.

Nkechi is survived by her husband, Dr. Azuibuike Nweje, and their six children.

Known for her compelling performances, particularly in motherly roles, Nkechi carved out a lasting legacy in Nollywood, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and in the hearts of her fans.