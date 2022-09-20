When it comes to international partnerships and working with some of the largest names in the global entertainment scene, the entertainment business has done fairly well.

Many Nigerian celebrities have made their debuts in foreign films, much like a handful of Hollywood stars, like Isaiah Washington, Vivica Fox, and Kim Basinger, have appeared in Nollywood movies.

1. Jim Iyke (And Then There Was You, 2013)

Jim Iyke is one of the movie stars that got into the American movie industry. He was featured alongside top movie stars like Garcelle Beauvais and Brian White in a Hollywood movie titled “And Then There Was You.” The multi-talented actor played the character of “Zuma” in the movie.

2. Olu Jacobs

The legendary actor starred in British television series and some international films. These movies include: “The Dogs of War,” “The Tomorrow People,” “The Goodies,” “Barlow at Large,” and others.

3. Emmanuel Igboke (Flint Strong)

Emmanuel Igboke featured in a story of Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields, a boxer from Flint, Michigan who trained to become the first woman in her country’s history to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport. Filming locations, Los Angeles, California, USA, He was nominated for best actor and best movie producer at the Toronto International Nollywood film festival

4. Osas Ighodaro (Where Children Play, 2015)

Actress Osas Ighodaro is one of the movie stars that has been featured in Nollywood. The beautiful actress played the role of Nia in the 2015 movie “Where Children Play.” She starred alongside Grammy Award winner Macy Gray, Brian White and Teyonah Parris.

5. Jimmy Odukoya

(The Woman King, 2022)

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and John Boyega’s upcoming movie, “The Woman King,” from riStar Pictures, is rounding out its cast with the addition of four new actors: Jimmy Odukoya from Nigeria, Angelique Kidjo from Benin, who has won four Grammy Awards, Thando Dlomo from South Africa, and Jordan Bolger from the United Kingdom.

“The Woman King” is one of Sony Pictures’ four anticipated projects by African-American directors, along with “A Journal For Jordan,” the “George Foreman” biopic, and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” according to Deadline. It debuted on September 16, 2022.

The movie, which is being directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is based on an original screenplay written by Dana Stevens, who is currently rewriting it with the director. Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, and Adrienne Warren also appear in it.

6. Omotola Ekeinde (Hit the floor, 2013)

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde made her debut in Hollywood movies in 2013. She was featured in an American drama series titled “Hit the floor.”

7. Emmanuella (Survive or Die, 2018)

Emmanuella is a successful online kid comedian who features in Mark Angel’s Comedy skit. Despite the success the beautiful girl has achieved in the entertainment industry, she ventured into acting and made her debut in an Australian movie titled “Survive or die.” She displayed an excellent performance in the movie.

8. Stephanie Linus Okereke (Boonville Redemption, 2016)

The 2016 film featured Linus as Doris, a strong compassionate woman from the 2nd generation of the slave trade in America, whose parents came from Nigeria.

The American Western Epic movie also starred Pat Boone, Diane Ladd, Edward Asner, Emily Hoffman, Nicholas Neve Shari Rigby and Richard Tyson.

9. Genevieve Nnaji (Farming, 2018)

Based on Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s childhood “Farming” features Nnaji alongside Hollywood actors Kate Beckinsale, Damon Idris and Gugu Mmbatha-Raw.

The upcoming autobiography tells the story of a young Nigerian boy who is ‘farmed out’ by his parents to a white British family in the hope of a better future. Instead, he becomes the feared leader of a white skinhead gang.

10. Stanley Aguzie

Actor Stanley Aguzie featured in a season of Irish-Canadian historical drama television series, Vikings.

He also featured in Into the Badlands as a loyalist to Quinn, a Baron of the Badlands. Aguzie also featured in an English documentary titled Teens Who Kill Showing, which aired on CBS.

