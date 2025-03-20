Abuja tanker explosion: PDP mourns victims, blames APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic tanker explosion that resulted in the death of several Nigerians, with many more injured and property destroyed, at the Karu Bridge in Abuja Wednesday night.

John Alechenu



The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the Abuja explosion adds to the scary upsurge of disastrous incidences that have persistently befallen our country due to the worsened state of infrastructure under the current insensitive and inept All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.



He said the administration continues to demonstrate utter disdain for the safety and well-being of Nigerians.



Ologunagba argued that “This avoidable heartrending incident in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital, sadly points to the general poor management of urban infrastructure and heightened insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory under the current APC government.



“Our Party is saddened that due to the misgovernance of the APC administration, innocent Nigerians continue to perish with families in peril, anguish and devastation over the death of their breadwinners and loved ones.



“The PDP calls on the Federal Government to institute a system-wide investigation into the Abuja explosion and similar incidences in other parts of the country and take urgent steps to ensure safer roads in our nation.



“The PDP salutes the efforts of rescue teams, including the Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, the Federal Fire Service, other agencies and patriotic Nigerians for their prompt intervention, which helped to save the lives of many of the victims.



“Our Party prays to God to grant speedy recovery to the injured and divine comfort to the families of the deceased.”