6 injured, shops razed as Hausas, indigenes clash in Kogi community over water

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja— Six persons sustained various degrees of injuries yesterday, and several shops were destroyed following a clash between some individuals from the Hausa community and the indigenes of the Iluagba community in Ijumu Local Government Area, Kogi State.

It was gathered that trouble started on Monday evening at about 6 p.m when an indigene of Iluagba was drawing water from the only borehole in the community, when a yet-to-be identified Hausa man removed the bucket and replaced it with his own.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Bolu Dauda, told journalists that the incident led to an altercation between the two, which degenerated to a free-for-all from all sides.

Every available weapon was said to have been used, leading to six indigenes sustaining various degrees of injuries and receiving treatment in the hospital.

It was gathered that the borehole sunk by a philanthropist and business mogul, Tunde Ayeni years ago serve the entire community.

According to the source, a cement company signed a Community Development Agreement, CDA to sink six boreholes to meet the water needs of the Iluagba people, but it yet to fulfill its part of the agreement.

The source noted that the crisis could have been avoided if the company had sunk the boreholes as agreed among pothers, urging the state government to intervene and bring the perpetrators to book.