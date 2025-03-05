5-year-old boy needs N5.9m for life-saving heart surgery

By Chioma Obinna

The family of five-year-old Ramadan Mayeleeke, diagnosed with three holes in his heart, is seeking N5,875,000 for necessary chest surgery.

In 2022, the Gifting Volunteer Network, an organization dedicated to providing financial assistance for unaffordable medical bills, donated N500,000 to Ramadan’s family. This money was used for medical expenses and weekly routine check-ups.

Ramadan’s medical report indicates he was admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital three years ago due to a chest infection discovered at birth.

According to the report, the pediatric team managed his case as secundum ASD, right partial anomalous pulmonary venous connection, small VSD, and moderate PAH.

He was presented at the hospital with recurrent chest infections, observed since birth, and has been on anti-failure medications.

His mother, Mrs. Tolani, stated that Ramadan is scheduled for surgery at the Tristate Health Care System in Lekki, Lagos State.

Tolani described the family’s difficult life since his birth, adding that her son has been due for surgery since November 2022.

Appealing for financial assistance, the distressed mother said, “I implore everyone to come to my rescue and help save my son’s life. He struggles to breathe and is constantly in pain due to the multiple holes in his heart.

He is in constant discomfort.

If you are moved by Ramadan’s story, please send your donation to FCMB Account number: 9321459015, Account Name: Mayaleeke Ramadan.