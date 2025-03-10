10 things to know about late Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe

Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, passed away on March 7, 2025, at the age of 72.

He served as a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and was the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign.

Here are 10 key things to know about Doyin Okupe:

1. Early Life & Education – Born on March 22, 1952, in Iperu, Ogun State, Okupe attended St. Jude’s School, Igbobi College, and later studied at the University of Ibadan.

2. Medical Career – He worked at St. Nicholas Hospital and co-founded Royal Cross Medical Centre, where he served as Managing Director.

3. Political Beginnings – Okupe contested a House of Representatives seat under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1983 and later became the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1990s.

4. Presidential Aide – He was appointed Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and later served as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

5. Detention & Political Setbacks – He was detained in 1996 under General Sani Abacha’s regime and later disqualified from the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) primaries in 1998.

6. Party Affiliations & Campaign Roles – Over the years, he played key roles in campaigns for Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Bukola Saraki, and Atiku Abubakar, shifting between PDP, Accord Party, and Labour Party.

7. EFCC Probe – In 2012, he was investigated by the EFCC over unexecuted contracts in Benue and Imo states.

8. Family & Personal Life – Married to Aduralere Okupe, he had two children.

9. Health Challenges – He survived COVID-19 in 2020 along with his wife.

10. Final Political Involvement – He was initially Peter Obi’s running mate under the Labour Party in 2023 before stepping down when a substantive VP was chosen.

Vanguard News