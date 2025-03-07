Former presidential aide Doyin Okupe passes away at 72

Okupe

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former presidential spokesperson and prominent political strategist, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has passed away.

His death was confirmed on Friday.

Details surrounding his passing remain unclear at the time of filling this report.

Okupe, 72, was Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was also the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign.

However, his political journey was marked by controversies.

In December 2022, Okupe stepped down from Obi’s campaign after being convicted of money laundering.

He later resigned from the Labour Party following the 2023 general election fallout and later became a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, frequently engaging in political debates and commentary.

Okupe was known for his bold political stance and unfiltered opinions. His ability to navigate Nigeria’s complex political landscape made him both a respected and controversial figure.

Okupe, was a physician and who co-founded Royal Cross Medical Centre and was the National Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention (NRC).

He was once detained under General Sani Abacha and subsequently disqualified from participating in United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) primaries later on, he was once a governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.