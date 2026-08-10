Trump administration revokes over 175,000 visas in major enforcement sweep

The United States has announced the cancellation of more than 175,000 visas issued to foreign nationals during the administration of President Donald Trump, citing alleged violations of visa conditions, criminal conduct and national security concerns.

In a statement released on Monday, the US Department of State said most of the visa revocations resulted from “law enforcement encounters involving criminal activity, with assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug-related offences among the leading causes”.

The department said additional cancellations were linked to “reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud, embezzlement and other crimes”.

According to the State Department, the action was taken as part of its ongoing continuous-vetting programme, which is intended to ensure that visa holders comply with immigration rules and do not present a threat to the United States.

Officials said some affected individuals had been charged with serious offences, including “felony rape and sexual battery, kidnapping, human trafficking, sexual exploitation of minors, child sexual abuse offences and domestic violence”.

The department also disclosed that a US embassy in North Africa revoked more than 100 visas issued to parents accused of participating in “birth tourism” by travelling to the United States primarily to give birth so their children could obtain American citizenship.

Other cases cited by the department involved a foreign national arrested for allegedly driving with heroin while having a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, as well as individuals accused of fraud and other financial crimes.

One foreign national who presented himself as operating a legitimate healthcare-access business allegedly helped coordinate a Medicaid fraud scheme involving more than $5 million in fraudulent billing, the statement said.

In another case, a foreign national was accused of fabricating company revenue figures and forging letters to mislead investors and fraudulently secure a US visa.

The department further referred to cases involving foreign nationals who allegedly celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk, including individuals who made statements appearing to endorse or praise his death.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also determined that several foreign nationals are deportable on foreign-policy grounds, the statement added.

Those cases include a Cuban national allegedly linked to a Cuban communist regime influence operation, Iranian nationals said to have ties to the Iranian government, a Laotian child sex offender pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and a Kuwaiti national accused of expressing a desire for violence against the US president and referring to Americans as his “enemy”.

The State Department said it would continue efforts to identify, investigate and revoke visas belonging to foreign nationals considered threats to public safety.

“A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the department said, adding that it would use available measures to protect American communities from people who abuse the immigration system.