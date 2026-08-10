Photos: Wike holidays after 30 days of commissioning projects

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has gone on vacation after spending more than 30 consecutive days commissioning completed projects, launching new ones and inspecting ongoing infrastructure works across the FCT.

The minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a post on X Monday.

Olayinka said Wike also reviewed several projects, with particular attention to those slated for commissioning in December and January next year.

“Holiday time for Nyerisi. He is somewhere in the world, relaxing after spending over 30 days, commissioning projects, flagging off new ones and inspecting ongoing ones, especially those scheduled for commissioning in December and January, next year,” Olayinka wrote.

Wike, who previously served as governor of Rivers State, was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory by President Bola Tinubu in August 2023.