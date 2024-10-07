Five feared dead as violent clashes erupt in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

At least five people are feared dead following shootings that erupted at various local government area secretariats in Rivers State on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Police have not released any official statement regarding the violence that has plagued multiple LGAs across the state.

However, sources indicate that many of the casualties are youths allegedly loyal to the state governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara.

The ongoing gunfire at the council offices has instilled fear within the surrounding communities.

Reports suggest that by Monday afternoon, approximately five individuals had been killed across four local government areas, while three councils — Eleme, Emohua, and Ikwerre — were set ablaze.

The violence reportedly broke out when the newly-elected local government chairmen, sworn in by the governor on Sunday, arrived at their respective council secretariats.

They encountered a group of youths opposed to their election, who claimed they were there to clean the premises for the former council chairmen, whose tenures had recently ended.

The situation escalated into shootings, resulting in numerous injuries from gunfire and the reported deaths of five individuals: one in Khana, three in Oyibo, and one in Ahoada-East.

Authorities are yet to respond to the incidents, leaving residents and local leaders on edge amid the violence.

Tinubu orders IGP to restore peace

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to restore security and maintain peace, law, and order in local government secretariats in Rivers state.

Tinubu gave the order in a statement on Monday by Bayo Onanuga, his special adviser on information and strategy.