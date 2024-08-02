Protest: No instruction to tamper with network connectivity – Minister

Bosun Tijani

The Minister of Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani has denied claims that the government instructed telecom companies to interfere with network services during the ongoing nationwide protests.

Amid reports of slow internet speeds from users of MTN, Airtel, and other networks, there were speculations that the government might have ordered telecom operators to disrupt services to hinder the protests.

Tijani, however, clarified on Channels TV that there was no directive given to tamper with phone networks.

Tijani said: “There’s no instruction to tamper with (phone) networks.”

Recall on Thursday, Tijani condemned the looting of the National Communication Commission, NCC, building in Kano State.

He said it would be a setback to the federal government’s efforts at encouraging youth employment through technology.

Vanguard News