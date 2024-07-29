TechUnwind Lagos 2024: Resounding success yet again

Tech Unwind Lagos 2024, the fifth edition of one of the biggest fun-tech event, has come to a close, leaving an indelible mark on the Tech Community in Africa.

The event, held on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, at Wave Beach House, Lekki, Lagos, brought together over 700+ tech professionals, founders, investors, and enthusiasts for a day of learning, networking, and fun.

The event featured fireside chat sessions with industry leaders featuring (Muyiwa Matuluko of TechPoint Africa, Bayo’Lion Adedeji’ of Wakanow, Tage Okarfor of Techcrunch, and Ugochukwu Onwutaof Aza Finance and Harri Obi of Superdteam), vocal and dance performances, networking and interaction sessions, game experiences, and a music and after-party session.

Attendees also enjoyed free drinks, food vouchers, access to the beach, unlimited fun, and as well as raffle draws worth 150,000 Naira sponsored by Peiges App.

Tech Unwind Lagos 2024 was made possible through the support of our partners, including MyAza, Trace TV, Luli Fiber, Seven30, and Peiges App. Our media partners, TechNext, Benjamin Dada, PulseNg, Techpressions, Careerbuddy, LaerryBlue Media, Victor Madike, Ynaija, and TechPointAfrica, also played a crucial role in promoting the event.

“We are thrilled with the success of Tech Unwind Lagos 2024,” said Seyi Olaniyan, Founder of YellowLyfe, the organizer of the event.

“Our goal is to create a parallel environment for tech professionals to connect, learn, and have fun, and we are grateful to our partners, sponsors, and attendees for making it a reality.”

“Tech Unwind Lagos 2024 is just the beginning. We look forward to hosting more events in the future, and we invite you to join us on this journey.

“Next stop is August 31st, 2024 – Abuja Edition.”