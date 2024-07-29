Protests: Oligbo faults Onanuga’s statement

By Tony Nwankwo

A seasoned politician, business leader and former Governorship Aspirant in Anambra State, Ike Oligbo has lent his voice to the ongoing debate about the scheduled 1st August nationwide protest.

Reacting to a statement he considered inappropriate, Ike Umuoji described the Press Secretary to the President Bayo Onanuga as an utter disgrace for falsely blaming the Igbos over the forthcoming nationwide protest.

Oligbo condemned the use of tribal sentiments, hatred and unnecessary acts of manipulation to achieve political goals. He warned against the repercussions of political conspiracy against the citizens from any part of Nigeria, contending that such idea is unacceptable, in view of its divisive tendency and dire consequences for national peace.

Indeed the statement credited to Bayo Onanuga was absolutely unbecoming for a man of his standing in the society. It was totally uncalled for and very irresponsible of him to fabricate and level unfounded allegations against Ndigbo.

Onanuga is invited to note that Ndigbo are not interested in the planned protest, yet he initiated the idea just to falsely link them to it and use tribal sentiments to rubbish the intentions of the organizers.

The United Nations award-winning business mogul further cautioned against the nefarious attitude of ethnic elements using tribal sentiments to fan the embers of disunity and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be mindful of such characters whose ultimate goal lies in destabilizing Nigeria’s nascent democracy under his watch.

Oligbo further urged the Federal Government to consider immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention in the spirit of national unity, considering the collateral damage ravaging the South-East region as a result of his continued detention.

“Nnamdi Kanu has not done worse than most of other regional agitators like Sunday Igboho but he has been singled out for unlawful and political incarceration simply because of his ethnic and tribal origin . This is completely unacceptable and the government should understand that should anything happen to him while in detention it will be too late and the repercussions could be extremely dire and unmanageable.

He further emphasized that Nigerian citizens has a right to protest lawfully considering the dire economic and security situation of the country at the moment.

No one can live like Nigerians are doing at the moment and keep quiet. This is simply a life of he’ll on earth and cannot be sustained, he said.