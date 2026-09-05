Ibom Air expands fleet to 10, plans Douala, Libreville, Malabo routes

By Dickson Omobola

Akwa Ibom State-owned airline, Ibom Air, has expanded its fleet with another brand-new Airbus A220-300, marking the third ultra-modern jet delivered directly from the Airbus assembly facility in Mirabel, Canada.



This came as the state government dismissed claims that it was monopolising Victor Attah International Airport, saying the airport remains open to all commercial operators.



With the addition, Ibom Air now has an active fleet of 10 aircraft, comprising seven Bombardier CRJ-900s and three Airbus A220-300s, as the airline approaches the five million cumulative passenger mark by the end of September 2026.



Addressing guests at the tarmac reception in Uyo, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State outlined the operational metrics underpinning the state-owned carrier’s expansion strategy.



Eno said: “With 4,953,512 passengers safely carried across 65,152 scheduled flights to date, Ibom Air is on track to cross the five million passenger landmark before the end of this month. Out of our current 10 aircraft, five were acquired under this administration to ensure our route network keeps pace with regional demand.”



The governor disclosed that the airline, which currently serves seven domestic destinations and one regional route, Accra, Ghana, is preparing to expand its network to 12 destinations and 15 routes by 2027. This roadmap includes a new domestic connection, alongside regional services to Douala, Cameroon; Libreville, Gabon; and Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.



Eno highlighted that technical human capital remains central to the state’s long-term aviation vision, tying the aircraft’s delivery to celebrations marking Akwa Ibom’s 39th anniversary.



He said: “Infrastructure is only as effective as the professionals who manage it.” Eno acknowledged Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo and the Federal Government for granting the terminal international airport status, adding: “Out of the 30 pilots currently flying with Ibom Air, 14 are Akwa Ibom indigenes. Furthermore, 16 of our 40 aircraft engineers are local talent. We currently have 10 additional pilots in simulator training in Addis Ababa and 10 aviation specialists at NCAT, Zaria.”



Also speaking, Ibom Air Chairman, Mfon Udom, explained that the addition of the A220-300 would enable the carrier to restore its full domestic flight schedule while building out its intra-African network.

Udom said: “The arrival of this aircraft allows us to immediately return to our core domestic frequencies, restoring three daily flights on the Uyo–Lagos and Uyo–Abuja routes, and ramping Lagos–Abuja back up to seven daily frequencies.

Phase one of our regional expansion will connect Uyo directly to Douala, Libreville and Malabo. As we receive the remaining aircraft from our 10-unit order via direct purchases and lease-purchase arrangements, our reach will extend across the continent.”



Meanwhile, Special Adviser on Aviation and Airport Development to the governor, Uwem Ekanem, said the airline operates as part of a three-part ecosystem alongside the state’s commercial Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility and the upgraded international terminal.

“We are building an aerotropolis: a city within a city designed to generate foreign exchange, drive tourism, expand air cargo operations and develop high-skilled technical personnel,” Ekanem said.While also addressing market access at the airport, Ekanem clarified that Victor Attah International Airport remains open to all commercial operators. Ekanem said: “Allegations of a monopoly are completely unfounded. As an airport authority, our goal is to maximise service options for travellers. Air Peace is scheduled to commence operations here in September, and discussions are ongoing with ValuJet.”