Protest: We won’t tolerate violence in Osun – Gov Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged organisers as well as stakeholders in the August 1 nationwide protest to make Osun State violence-free during the protest, saying his administration would not condone any violence act.

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi on Tuesday, the governor make the call during a meeting with organisers of the protest, civil society organisations and security operatives at the State Secretariat.

Adeleke who was represented by his Deputy, Kola Adewusi at the meeting said protest is an inalienable right of citizens as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but, frowned at any act that has the tendency of mortgaging the peace and tranquility of the state and it’s people.

According to him, the peace and harmony of Osun state should be of paramount interest to us during the planned protests. My administration’s commitments, at all times, at making Osun a reference point for other states in Nigeria remains germane.

“I therefore implore you to be law abiding before, during and after the coming nationwide protests, as no act of violence of any kind would be entertained by my administration in Osun State while carrying out your protests”.

In their separate remarks at the meeting, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Abba and General Officer Commanding, Engineering Construction Regiment, Ede, Brigadier General Abdul Kareem Aliyu, equally admonished the protesters to maintain decorum during the protest.

In his welcome address, the Mr Alimi refute allegation that the meeting was aimed at giving organisers money in a bid to make the protest ineffective, saying the dialogue was borne out of Governor Adeleke’s intention to make the planned protests completely free of brigandage and lawlessness in the State.