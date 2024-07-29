Mbappe to buy second-tier Caen

France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to become the majority owner of second-division club Caen, French media reported Monday.

Mbappe, 25, who joined Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, will spend 20 million euros ($21.6 million) to buy an 80 percent stake in the Normandy outfit from American investors Oaktree, according to newspaper Le Parisien.

The 2018 World Cup winner almost joined Caen as a teenager before eventually signing for Monaco.

Caen finished in sixth place in Ligue 2 last season and their former players include Mbappe’s France teammate N’Golo Kante and ex-Les Bleus defender William Gallas.

The two-time Ligue 2 champions, established in 1913, start the new campaign by hosting Paris FC on August 17.