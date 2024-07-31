Insecurity: Gunmen kill 5 Sokoto community guards, others

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed Karfen Sarki Village in the Gudu local government area and killed five members of the recently established state community guards and two other peasant farmers.

The sole administrator of the council area, Hon. Umar. Maikano Balle, confirmed the gruesome killings of five community guards and two local farmers by suspected bandits on Tuesday in Karfen Sarki village, 28 kilometres south of Balle headquarters in the Gudu local government area.

He said the deceased were ambushed by the suspected gunmen while on patrol, trailing the movement of bandits who were said to have set up a camp in the area.

“The galant efforts of our community guards have curtailed gunmen’s periodic attacks for long, not until now, when they take the guards unaware, killing five of their members.

The suspected gunmen sometime in 2019 gruesomely slaughtered the District of Balle (Magajin Farin Balle) Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu after an alleged misunderstanding between his brother and the suspected group.

The seven victims of the attack have since been buried according to Islamic injunctions.

Gudu local government is one of the 13 council areas of Sokoto State where bandits and other criminal gangs are carrying out their nefarious atrocities, sometimes in broad daylight.

It is believed that the proximity of the area to neighbouring Niger Republic makes it prone to cattle rustling and bandit cross border attacks.

It was the same area where Malian Jihadist Lakuruje took control in 2020, imposing taxes and levies on rural communities with strict adherence to Sharia Islamic legal system.

It took the concerted efforts of the military, police, and DSS to dislodge the group from the forest in Gudu.

According to reports at that time, the Jihadists were invited by the Fulani communities in the area for their defence against increased cattle rustling and banditry in their enclaves.

After dislodging and chasing away bandits from the forest, the Jihadists turned the area into a safe haven and became authorities in their own way.

The former administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal spent over 1.7 billion naira to construct a befitting boarding secondary school in Balle, the headquarters of Gudu local government. The school has since become a ghost after completion due to activities of gunmen.

Gudu is the only local government amongst 774 council areas of the federation still standing without a functional boarding secondary school, and all efforts to provide one prove impossible as a result of one factor or another, especially cross-border crimes.