Hardship protest: Three Unicross students die in auto crash

By Emma Una

FOLLOWING a two-week closure of the University of Cross River State to keep students away from taking part in the protest, three students of the school have died in an auto crash while travelling to their homes.

The students who boarded a popular mass transport bus were on their way to Ogoja in the northern part of the state when the accident occured on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occured near Ikom in the central part of the state along the Calabar – .Ikom highway.

A source, Ndoma Akunobor, who was an occupant of the bus said the three students who lost their lives are from the Departments of Microbiology and Plants Science and Biotechnology.

The names of the students were not yet given at the time of filing this report.

The Management of UNICROSS in a circular No. 433, ordered the closure of the institution for two weeks beginning from 30th July to 12th August 2024 ahead of the 1st of August 2024 nationwide protest.