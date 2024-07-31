Ethnic groups, activists, others sue for peace, as protests loom

The Minister of State for Steel Development, Uba Maigari, in Jalingo, Taraba State, explaining that governors had been given rice and fertilizers for the people.

By Adeola Badru, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Emma Una, Ogalah Ibrahim, Musa Ubandawaki, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, & Chancel Sunday

As preparations for the hunger and hardship protest gather momentum nationwide, ethnic groups, activists, and other concerned citizens have called for peace and dialogue rather than an action that can turn violent.

Agbekoya Parapo, a prominent Yoruba socio-cultural organization; the Coalition of Indigenous Youths Nationalities of Plateau State; Mr. Edonkumoh Obasanjo, the newly-appointed Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman of Bomadi Local Government area of Delta State on Security; Burutu council, Julius Takeme, all called for shelving of the protest.

Agbekoya Parapo

Agbekoya issued a strong warning against any attempts to destroy or attack Yorubaland during the nationwide protests planned for August 1.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, the group expressed support for the youths’ efforts to demand good governance and better living conditions.

But it cautioned against repeating the destruction witnessed during the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

The statement, signed by the Secretary-General, Prince Kunle Eruobodo, acknowledged the courage and audacity of Nigerian youths in addressing the country’s challenges.

However, the group raised several fundamental questions about Nigeria’s history, including the reasons behind the military coups, the unitary system of government, and the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections.

The Agbekoya Parapo stated that the current 1999 Constitution is “a fraudulent and corrupt document, full of lacunae,” which has contributed to the country’s woes.

The group warned that the solution to Nigeria’s problems is “bitter and hard to say,” but something must be done.

Plateau indigenous youth

Again, an appeal has been made to youths in Plateau State not to join in the planned August 1 protest due to the peculiar circumstances of the state.

The Coalition of Indigenous Youths Nationalities of Plateau State made the appealed on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Jos.

They said the protest may unwittingly open the gates for enemies of the state to wreak havoc in the state.

The State Chairman of the group, Paul Dekete said, “The travails of our individuals and collective circumstances in Plateau State, especially the massacres of innocent villagers, women and children that the people of Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Jos South and other local government areas have suffered in the past and recently are worrisome situation that no right-thinking person would wish to continue therein.

“It’s the Coalition’s firm conclusion that our people have been subjected and, indeed, continue to suffer serious economic emasculation and violent physical oppression in the hands of terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits.

“In many hamlets and villages, our people are displaced and more impoverished.

“Scores of the youths are increasingly disillusioned and depressed with high numbers as unemployed and substance abusers as well as gullible indulgers in other social vices.

“Joining the planned nationwide protest would unwittingly amount to opening the floodgates to our oppressors to inflict another round of havoc, bloodshed, and exploitation on the peace-loving people of Plateau State.

“In the light of the above, the Coalition wishes to state that all Plateau youths should stay away from the nationwide protest, which would not add good, but precariously worsen our situation in the State.”

Katsina traders

Major stakeholders in Katsina State have distanced themselves from the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1st in the state.

Acting governor, Mallam Faruq Jobe disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with several interest groups, comprising civil society organizations, community leaders, security agencies, government officials, and local government chairmen at the Katsina Government House.

Mallam Jobe disclosed that all attendees, including representatives from NURTW, IPMAN, Voice of the Masses, and Nigeria First, unanimously opposed the protest.

Other interest groups that excluded their unions from the protest include the state branch of the Youth Council of Nigeria, represented by Aliyu Zakari; the state chairman of the Traders Association; and the central market branch of the Association, among others.

While acknowledging the right to peaceful assembly, the Katsina Acting Governor stressed the importance of dialogue and engagement over protest.

He warned that the protest may be hijacked by groups with sinister motives to create unrest which could lead to loss of lives and properties.

CSO holds anti-protest rally

Meanwhile, a coalition of non-profit and non-governmental organizations in Katsina State, under the aegis of Nigeria First Project Initiative has distanced itself from the nationwide anti-government protest scheduled to start tomorrow, 1st August.

The group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Hamza Umar Saulawa, at an interactive session with youth leaders held at Hayat Regency Suite in Katsina on Tuesday, acknowledged the prevailing hardship faced by Nigerians but warned that street protests are not the ideal solution.

“We acknowledge the fact that the common people, who are the majority in Nigeria, are facing severe hardship, including a high cost of living and low purchasing power.

“However, we all here agreed that street protests are not the best method of addressing our challenges,” Saulawa emphasised.

The group cited historical instances of protests turning violent, leading to the loss of lives and properties.

They also cited the destabilizing effects of protests in other African nations as factors influencing

their decision.

Sokoto

The convener of Sokoto planned nationwide protest, Mr Bashar Binji, has announced withdrawal and cancellation of the protest.

He said a plot by hoodlums to attack Markets and traders in the state was uncovered.

He told journalists that his withdrawal came after receiving credible information that there was an alleged plan by hoodlums to attack markets and business premises which he said was not in their plan of action.

Also, Sokoto State Traders Association Chairman Abubakar Chika Sarkin Gishiri, cried out that hoodlums are planning to attack business areas in Sokoto and major towns in the state.

Burutu

The executive chairman, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Julius Takeme, has called on youths of the council area to maintain the prevailing peace during the nationwide protest that is billed for August Ist.

Takeme, who issued a statement, noted that it had become necessary to make the call with the rumoured plans of causing havoc by hoodlums in the riverine area.

He noted that Ijaws are peace-loving and that a protest against hunger and hardship does not warrant the destruction of either government or individual property.

Bomadi

Ijaw youths in the Niger Delta have been urged to desist from engaging in violence and destruction of property during the nationwide hunger and hardship protest organized by aggrieved Nigerian youths, which is scheduled for tomorrow.

In a statement issued, Mr Edonkumoh Obasanjo, Special Adviser to the executive chairman of Bomadi council of Delta State, urged youths in the riverine area to rather protect and guard government property in their domains.

Kaduna

Forty-five Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kaduna and hundreds of citizens across the 23 local government areas of the state have announced they are pulling out of the proposed August 1 protest against the Federal Government.

They alleged that thugs would hijack the protest to cause mayhem.

The CSOs and citizens said the decision to withdraw was out of fear that it could be hijacked by hoodlums and used for selfish reasons.

The CSOs and the citizens under the umbrella of Movement for Greater Kaduna (MGK) in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Bawa Ismail Muhammad, acknowledged the frustrations stirred up by the current economic situation.

But expressed fears that protests can lead to more harm than good.

They held that “Kaduna is a volatile state and because of past experiences, we decided to hold a meeting of an enlarged house, where we discussed implications of the protest and possibilities of selfish politicians using it to destabilize the polity.”

Cross River NLC, CSOs, student

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; civil society organisations, CSOs; market women, and student groups on Wednesday distanced themselves from the planned nationwide protest of August 1.

Leaders of the different bodies gathered at the Metropolitan Hotel in Calabar to address journalists and make their decisions known.

Speaking on behalf of workers, the NLC Chairman in the state, Mr Gregory Olayi, said any worker who joins the protest is on his own and should be ready to shoulder whatever consequences may arise from the protest.

“EndSars protest of 2020 brought a lot of destruction to the state and took us twenty five years back. We don’t want that again in our state,” Olayi stated.

He said workers are to report to work and conduct themselves peacefully and ensure that nothing goes wrong in their places of work.

Dr MacPhalan Eja, the civil societies coordinator in the state, said rather than take to the streets, people in the state should agitate for a dialogue through a town hall meeting to discuss the way forward.

Mrs Majorie Asuquo, Chairman of the National Council of Women Societies on the state said mothers should caution their children and husbands from participating in the protest because the aftermath could be painful.

Vanguard News