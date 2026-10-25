Full list: NDC unveils 2027 presidential campaign council

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled its National Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections, with the party’s National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, named chairman and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, appointed co-chairman.

The council also includes the party’s National Chairman and vice-presidential candidate, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, as vice-chairman, while its National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, will serve as co-vice-chairman.

Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim has been named council secretary and Director-General.

The party said the council would coordinate its nationwide campaign and mobilise support for its vision of a “new, just, and prosperous Nigeria”.

Below is the full list of members.

National Campaign Caucus

His Excellency, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson CON — Chairman / NDC National Leader

— Chairman / NDC National Leader His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi CON — Co-Chairman / NDC Presidential Candidate

— Co-Chairman / NDC Presidential Candidate Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe — Vice Chairman / NDC National Chairman

— Vice Chairman / NDC National Chairman His Excellency, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso CON — Co-Vice Chairman / NDC Vice Presidential Candidate

— Co-Vice Chairman / NDC Vice Presidential Candidate Mr. Babachir Lawal — Member / Chairman, National Campaign Advisory Council

— Member / Chairman, National Campaign Advisory Council Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu — Council Secretary / NDC National Secretary

— Council Secretary / NDC National Secretary Alh. Sidi Bomi Abdul — Member / Deputy National Chairman, North

— Member / Deputy National Chairman, North Mr. Babatunde F. Alli — Member / Deputy National Chairman, South

— Member / Deputy National Chairman, South Senator Ovie Omo Agege CFR — Member

— Member Senator Victor Umeh OFR — Member / Representative NDC Senate Caucus

— Member / Representative NDC Senate Caucus Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim — Member / DG, Presidential Campaign

— Member / DG, Presidential Campaign Engr. Buba Galadima — Member

— Member Prof. Yakubu Ochefu — Member

— Member Professor Mahmud Gambo Jahun — Member

— Member Hon. Moshood Salvador — Member

— Member Mrs. Dudu Manuga — Member / NDC National Woman Leader

— Member / NDC National Woman Leader Hon. Victor Ogene — Member / Chairman NDC House of Representative Caucus

— Member / Chairman NDC House of Representative Caucus Hon. Muktar Usman — Member / Member NDC House of Representative Caucus

National Campaign Advisory Council

Mr. Babachir Lawal — Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council

— Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe — Co-Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council

— Co-Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council His Excellency, Dr. Sam Egwu CON — Vice Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council

— Vice Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu — Secretary, National Campaign Advisory Council

— Secretary, National Campaign Advisory Council Dr. Danladi Abdulhameed Tambari — Member / Asst. Secretary, National Campaign Advisory Council

— Member / Asst. Secretary, National Campaign Advisory Council Chief Onyema Ugochukwu CON — Member / Abia State Representative

— Member / Abia State Representative Obong Ini Okon — Member / Akwa Ibom State Representative

— Member / Akwa Ibom State Representative Hon. Oseloka Obaze — Member / Anambra State Representative

— Member / Anambra State Representative Madaki A. Mohammed mni — Member / Bauchi State Representative

— Member / Bauchi State Representative Dr. O.O. Osusu OON — Member / Bayelsa State Representative

— Member / Bayelsa State Representative Dr. Tor Ujah — Member / Benue State

— Member / Benue State Ibrahim Alhaji S. Matawalle — Member / Borno State Representative

— Member / Borno State Representative Chief Ugba Murphy — Member / Cross River State Representative

— Member / Cross River State Representative Prof. Pat Utomi — Member / Delta State Representative

— Member / Delta State Representative Senator Roland Owie — Member / Edo State Representative

— Member / Edo State Representative Sen. Akinyede Sola — Member / Ekiti State Representative

— Member / Ekiti State Representative His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo — Member / Enugu State Representative

— Member / Enugu State Representative Hon. Uche Okonkwo — Member / F.C.T. Representative

— Member / F.C.T. Representative Prof. Iliya Ishaya Jalo — Member / Gombe State Representative

— Member / Gombe State Representative His Excellency, Chief Achike Udenwa CON — Member / Imo State Representative

— Member / Imo State Representative Mallam Hassan Kabiru — Member / Jigawa State Representative

— Member / Jigawa State Representative Joshua Makama — Member / Kaduna State Representative

— Member / Kaduna State Representative Nasir Lawan Ahmad — Member / Kano State Representative

— Member / Kano State Representative Dr. Ismail Iro — Member / Katsina State Representative

— Member / Katsina State Representative Alh. Ahmed Zayyanu Iliyasu — Member / Kebbi State Representative

— Member / Kebbi State Representative Mallam Adamu Atta — Member / Kogi State Representative

— Member / Kogi State Representative Arc. Dr. Toma Audu Gana — Member / Kwara State Representative

— Member / Kwara State Representative Hon. Tunji Soyinka — Member / Lagos State Representative

— Member / Lagos State Representative Hon. David Zakaria — Member / Nasarawa State

— Member / Nasarawa State Alh. Isa A. Kutugi — Member / Niger State Representative

— Member / Niger State Representative Otunba Tope Niyi Taiwo — Member / Ogun State Representative

— Member / Ogun State Representative Chief Tope Adebambo — Member / Ondo State Representative

— Member / Ondo State Representative Hon. Razaq Mustapha Adeniyi — Member / Osun State Representative

— Member / Osun State Representative Mr. Kayode Joseph — Member / Oyo State Representative

— Member / Oyo State Representative Manasseh Zakka Watyil — Member / Plateau State Representative

— Member / Plateau State Representative Sen. Ben Birabi — Member / Rivers State Representative

— Member / Rivers State Representative Alh. Jabbi Hassan Sifawa — Member / Sokoto State Representative

— Member / Sokoto State Representative Hon. Dr. Philip Kafiya — Member / Taraba State Representative

— Member / Taraba State Representative Engr. Buba Galadima — Member / Yobe State Representative

— Member / Yobe State Representative Hon. Barr. Mohammed Sani Takori mni — Member / Zamfara State Representative

National Campaign Directorates

Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim — Director General

— Director General Ebubedike VinMartin Obiora Ilo — Deputy DG Admin, National Campaign Council

— Deputy DG Admin, National Campaign Council Alh. Tijjani Iya — Deputy DG North

— Deputy DG North Chief Barr. Fred E. Owotorufa — Deputy DG South

— Deputy DG South Mrs. Ndidi Mbagwu — Director Finance

— Director Finance Dr. Peter Onigah, NDC National Treasurer — Co-Director Finance

— Co-Director Finance Folashade Aliu — Deputy Director Finance

— Deputy Director Finance Hon. Oseloka Obaze — Director Logistics and Operations

— Director Logistics and Operations Mr. Wole Adedapo — Deputy Director Logistics and Operations 1

— Deputy Director Logistics and Operations 1 Ibrahim Tukur Gusau — Deputy Director Logistics and Operations 2

— Deputy Director Logistics and Operations 2 Osa Director, NDC National Publicity Secretary — Director of Communication & Media

— Director of Communication & Media Mr. Ikeddi Isiguzo — Deputy Director of Communication & Media

— Deputy Director of Communication & Media Dr. Constance Ikokwu — Campaign Spokesperson

— Campaign Spokesperson Sonny Neme — Deputy Campaign Spokesperson 1

— Deputy Campaign Spokesperson 1 Dr. Sam Omale — Deputy Campaign Spokesperson 2

— Deputy Campaign Spokesperson 2 Anulka Rita Modebe — Campaign Spokesperson North Central

— Campaign Spokesperson North Central Rev. Wesley Gainaka — Campaign Spokesperson North East

— Campaign Spokesperson North East Ibrahim Rabi’u Amana — Campaign Spokesperson North West

— Campaign Spokesperson North West Nwosu Christopher Maduabuchukwu — Campaign Spokesperson South East

— Campaign Spokesperson South East Dr. Isaiah Osifo — Campaign Spokesperson South South

— Campaign Spokesperson South South Amb. Makinde Akinlade — Campaign Spokesperson South West

— Campaign Spokesperson South West Mr. Zekeri Idris — Director New Media

— Director New Media Theophilus Abu — Deputy Director, New Media

— Deputy Director, New Media Dr. Obinna Simon — Asst. Deputy Director, New Media

— Asst. Deputy Director, New Media Dr. S.K.C. Ogbonnia — Director Policy, Research & Documentation

— Director Policy, Research & Documentation Barr. Shehu Muhammad Danmusa — Deputy Director Policy, Research & Documentation

— Deputy Director Policy, Research & Documentation Barr. Reuben Egwuaba — Director Legal Affairs

— Director Legal Affairs Barr. Vincent Otaokpukpu — Deputy Director Legal Affairs

— Deputy Director Legal Affairs Major General John Enenche (rtd) — Director Security and Intelligence

— Director Security and Intelligence Ali Garba Sarbi — Deputy Director Security and Intelligence

— Deputy Director Security and Intelligence Dr. Danlami Arabs Rukujei — Director Election Monitoring and Vote Protection

— Director Election Monitoring and Vote Protection Hajiya Bilkisu Shu’aibu — Deputy Director Election Monitoring and Vote Protection

— Deputy Director Election Monitoring and Vote Protection Mr. Daniel Elombah — Director Diaspora

— Director Diaspora Princess Maryam Tolofari Nyong — Co-Director Diaspora

— Co-Director Diaspora Dr. Daniel Onifade — Deputy Director Diaspora

— Deputy Director Diaspora Comrade Adamu Abbas Ahman — Director Youth Mobilization

— Director Youth Mobilization Idris Usman Audu — Deputy Director Youth Mobilization

— Deputy Director Youth Mobilization Mrs. Dudu Manuga, NDC National Woman Leader — Director Women Mobilization

— Director Women Mobilization Binta Abba Gana — Deputy Director Women Mobilization

— Deputy Director Women Mobilization Dr. Maji Peterx — Director Civil Society & Support Groups Coordination

— Director Civil Society & Support Groups Coordination Abduljalal Idris (Aljazeera) — Deputy Director Civil Society & Support Groups Coordination

— Deputy Director Civil Society & Support Groups Coordination Dr. Shu’aibu Abdulrashid — Director Election Observers Liaison

— Director Election Observers Liaison Chief Abayomi Kuye Taiwo — Deputy Director Election Observers Liaison

— Deputy Director Election Observers Liaison Ms. Jackie Wayas — Director Protocol

— Director Protocol Sharon Chukwuobasi — Deputy Director Protocol I

— Deputy Director Protocol I Alh. Abdulrazak Maaji — Deputy Director Protocol II

— Deputy Director Protocol II [Name Missing / Blank in Document] — Director Situation Room Management

— Director Situation Room Management Umar Mahmood — Deputy Director Situation Room Management I

— Deputy Director Situation Room Management I Malate Peter — Deputy Director Situation Room Management II

— Deputy Director Situation Room Management II Ms. Chinasa Issac-Oduka — Director Welfare

— Director Welfare Mallam Nafiu Umar Dankura — Deputy Director Welfare I

— Deputy Director Welfare I Madaki Muhammad wMisau, mni. — Deputy Director Welfare II

— Deputy Director Welfare II Umar Usman Besse — Director of Organization

— Director of Organization Hart Sylvanus Idabelema Handley — Deputy Director of Organization

— Deputy Director of Organization Dr. Abdulmutallib Alhassan — Director, Information Communication & Technology

— Director, Information Communication & Technology Boma N. Williams — Deputy Director, Information Communication & Technology

— Deputy Director, Information Communication & Technology Brian Jonah Dennis — Asst. Director, Information Communication & Technology

— Asst. Director, Information Communication & Technology Dr. Pillar Josemaria — Director, Medical

— Director, Medical Dr. Ezra Dablet — Deputy Director, Medical

— Deputy Director, Medical Abdullahi Akilo Jugunnu — Director, Persons with Disability.

State Campaign Coordinators