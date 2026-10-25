Full list: NDC unveils 2027 presidential campaign council

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled its National Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections, with the party’s National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, named chairman and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, appointed co-chairman.
The council also includes the party’s National Chairman and vice-presidential candidate, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, as vice-chairman, while its National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, will serve as co-vice-chairman.
Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim has been named council secretary and Director-General.
The party said the council would coordinate its nationwide campaign and mobilise support for its vision of a “new, just, and prosperous Nigeria”.
Below is the full list of members.
National Campaign Caucus
- His Excellency, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson CON — Chairman / NDC National Leader
- His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi CON — Co-Chairman / NDC Presidential Candidate
- Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe — Vice Chairman / NDC National Chairman
- His Excellency, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso CON — Co-Vice Chairman / NDC Vice Presidential Candidate
- Mr. Babachir Lawal — Member / Chairman, National Campaign Advisory Council
- Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu — Council Secretary / NDC National Secretary
- Alh. Sidi Bomi Abdul — Member / Deputy National Chairman, North
- Mr. Babatunde F. Alli — Member / Deputy National Chairman, South
- Senator Ovie Omo Agege CFR — Member
- Senator Victor Umeh OFR — Member / Representative NDC Senate Caucus
- Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim — Member / DG, Presidential Campaign
- Engr. Buba Galadima — Member
- Prof. Yakubu Ochefu — Member
- Professor Mahmud Gambo Jahun — Member
- Hon. Moshood Salvador — Member
- Mrs. Dudu Manuga — Member / NDC National Woman Leader
- Hon. Victor Ogene — Member / Chairman NDC House of Representative Caucus
- Hon. Muktar Usman — Member / Member NDC House of Representative Caucus
National Campaign Advisory Council
- Mr. Babachir Lawal — Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council
- Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe — Co-Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council
- His Excellency, Dr. Sam Egwu CON — Vice Chairman, Campaign Advisory Council
- Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu — Secretary, National Campaign Advisory Council
- Dr. Danladi Abdulhameed Tambari — Member / Asst. Secretary, National Campaign Advisory Council
- Chief Onyema Ugochukwu CON — Member / Abia State Representative
- Obong Ini Okon — Member / Akwa Ibom State Representative
- Hon. Oseloka Obaze — Member / Anambra State Representative
- Madaki A. Mohammed mni — Member / Bauchi State Representative
- Dr. O.O. Osusu OON — Member / Bayelsa State Representative
- Dr. Tor Ujah — Member / Benue State
- Ibrahim Alhaji S. Matawalle — Member / Borno State Representative
- Chief Ugba Murphy — Member / Cross River State Representative
- Prof. Pat Utomi — Member / Delta State Representative
- Senator Roland Owie — Member / Edo State Representative
- Sen. Akinyede Sola — Member / Ekiti State Representative
- His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo — Member / Enugu State Representative
- Hon. Uche Okonkwo — Member / F.C.T. Representative
- Prof. Iliya Ishaya Jalo — Member / Gombe State Representative
- His Excellency, Chief Achike Udenwa CON — Member / Imo State Representative
- Mallam Hassan Kabiru — Member / Jigawa State Representative
- Joshua Makama — Member / Kaduna State Representative
- Nasir Lawan Ahmad — Member / Kano State Representative
- Dr. Ismail Iro — Member / Katsina State Representative
- Alh. Ahmed Zayyanu Iliyasu — Member / Kebbi State Representative
- Mallam Adamu Atta — Member / Kogi State Representative
- Arc. Dr. Toma Audu Gana — Member / Kwara State Representative
- Hon. Tunji Soyinka — Member / Lagos State Representative
- Hon. David Zakaria — Member / Nasarawa State
- Alh. Isa A. Kutugi — Member / Niger State Representative
- Otunba Tope Niyi Taiwo — Member / Ogun State Representative
- Chief Tope Adebambo — Member / Ondo State Representative
- Hon. Razaq Mustapha Adeniyi — Member / Osun State Representative
- Mr. Kayode Joseph — Member / Oyo State Representative
- Manasseh Zakka Watyil — Member / Plateau State Representative
- Sen. Ben Birabi — Member / Rivers State Representative
- Alh. Jabbi Hassan Sifawa — Member / Sokoto State Representative
- Hon. Dr. Philip Kafiya — Member / Taraba State Representative
- Engr. Buba Galadima — Member / Yobe State Representative
- Hon. Barr. Mohammed Sani Takori mni — Member / Zamfara State Representative
National Campaign Directorates
- Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim — Director General
- Ebubedike VinMartin Obiora Ilo — Deputy DG Admin, National Campaign Council
- Alh. Tijjani Iya — Deputy DG North
- Chief Barr. Fred E. Owotorufa — Deputy DG South
- Mrs. Ndidi Mbagwu — Director Finance
- Dr. Peter Onigah, NDC National Treasurer — Co-Director Finance
- Folashade Aliu — Deputy Director Finance
- Hon. Oseloka Obaze — Director Logistics and Operations
- Mr. Wole Adedapo — Deputy Director Logistics and Operations 1
- Ibrahim Tukur Gusau — Deputy Director Logistics and Operations 2
- Osa Director, NDC National Publicity Secretary — Director of Communication & Media
- Mr. Ikeddi Isiguzo — Deputy Director of Communication & Media
- Dr. Constance Ikokwu — Campaign Spokesperson
- Sonny Neme — Deputy Campaign Spokesperson 1
- Dr. Sam Omale — Deputy Campaign Spokesperson 2
- Anulka Rita Modebe — Campaign Spokesperson North Central
- Rev. Wesley Gainaka — Campaign Spokesperson North East
- Ibrahim Rabi’u Amana — Campaign Spokesperson North West
- Nwosu Christopher Maduabuchukwu — Campaign Spokesperson South East
- Dr. Isaiah Osifo — Campaign Spokesperson South South
- Amb. Makinde Akinlade — Campaign Spokesperson South West
- Mr. Zekeri Idris — Director New Media
- Theophilus Abu — Deputy Director, New Media
- Dr. Obinna Simon — Asst. Deputy Director, New Media
- Dr. S.K.C. Ogbonnia — Director Policy, Research & Documentation
- Barr. Shehu Muhammad Danmusa — Deputy Director Policy, Research & Documentation
- Barr. Reuben Egwuaba — Director Legal Affairs
- Barr. Vincent Otaokpukpu — Deputy Director Legal Affairs
- Major General John Enenche (rtd) — Director Security and Intelligence
- Ali Garba Sarbi — Deputy Director Security and Intelligence
- Dr. Danlami Arabs Rukujei — Director Election Monitoring and Vote Protection
- Hajiya Bilkisu Shu’aibu — Deputy Director Election Monitoring and Vote Protection
- Mr. Daniel Elombah — Director Diaspora
- Princess Maryam Tolofari Nyong — Co-Director Diaspora
- Dr. Daniel Onifade — Deputy Director Diaspora
- Comrade Adamu Abbas Ahman — Director Youth Mobilization
- Idris Usman Audu — Deputy Director Youth Mobilization
- Mrs. Dudu Manuga, NDC National Woman Leader — Director Women Mobilization
- Binta Abba Gana — Deputy Director Women Mobilization
- Dr. Maji Peterx — Director Civil Society & Support Groups Coordination
- Abduljalal Idris (Aljazeera) — Deputy Director Civil Society & Support Groups Coordination
- Dr. Shu’aibu Abdulrashid — Director Election Observers Liaison
- Chief Abayomi Kuye Taiwo — Deputy Director Election Observers Liaison
- Ms. Jackie Wayas — Director Protocol
- Sharon Chukwuobasi — Deputy Director Protocol I
- Alh. Abdulrazak Maaji — Deputy Director Protocol II
- [Name Missing / Blank in Document] — Director Situation Room Management
- Umar Mahmood — Deputy Director Situation Room Management I
- Malate Peter — Deputy Director Situation Room Management II
- Ms. Chinasa Issac-Oduka — Director Welfare
- Mallam Nafiu Umar Dankura — Deputy Director Welfare I
- Madaki Muhammad wMisau, mni. — Deputy Director Welfare II
- Umar Usman Besse — Director of Organization
- Hart Sylvanus Idabelema Handley — Deputy Director of Organization
- Dr. Abdulmutallib Alhassan — Director, Information Communication & Technology
- Boma N. Williams — Deputy Director, Information Communication & Technology
- Brian Jonah Dennis — Asst. Director, Information Communication & Technology
- Dr. Pillar Josemaria — Director, Medical
- Dr. Ezra Dablet — Deputy Director, Medical
- Abdullahi Akilo Jugunnu — Director, Persons with Disability.
State Campaign Coordinators
- Senator Nkechi Nwogu, CON — State Campaign Coordinator (Abia)
- Bamanga Tukur Jr. — State Campaign Coordinator (Adamawa)
- Apostle (Dr.) David Okpon — State Campaign Coordinator (Akwa Ibom)
- Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezim — State Campaign Coordinator (Anambra)
- Sulaiman Muhammad — State Campaign Coordinator (Bauchi)
- Prof. Silva Opuala-Charles — State Campaign Coordinator (Bayelsa)
- Hon. (Engr.) Andrew Abba — State Campaign Coordinator (Benue)
- Abdulkadir Fema — State Campaign Coordinator (Borno)
- Rt. Hon. Eta Mbora — State Campaign Coordinator (Cross River)
- Mr. Ken Pela — State Campaign Coordinator (Delta)
- Professor Ben Odoh — State Campaign Coordinator (Ebonyi)
- Hon. John Yakubu — State Campaign Coordinator (Edo)
- Barr Babafemi Adegbite — State Campaign Coordinator (Ekiti)
- Bishop Oscar Okwudili Ossai — State Campaign Coordinator (Enugu)
- Alh. Garba Zagada Zagada — Gombe Campaign Coordinator (Gombe)
- Chief Martins Agbaso — State Campaign Coordinator (Imo)
- Alhaji Ado Waziri Kwalam — State Campaign Coordinator (Jigawa)
- Ibrahim Mado — State Campaign Coordinator (Kaduna)
- Abdullahi Musa — State Campaign Coordinator (Kano)
- Dr. Zayyana Shehu — State Campaign Coordinator (Katsina)
- Capt. Ladan Soja Bunza (Rtd) — State Campaign Coordinator (Kebbi)
- High Chief Peter Ameh — State Campaign Coordinator (Kogi)
- Hon. Anthony Dele Abiodun — State Campaign Coordinator (Kwara)
- Mr. Ife Salako — State Campaign Coordinator (Lagos)
- [Senatorial Candidate — Name Missing] — State Campaign Coordinator (Nasarawa)
- [Senatorial Candidate — Name Missing] — State Campaign Coordinator (Niger)
- Barr. Abimbola Lanre-Balogun — State Campaign Coordinator (Ogun)
- Hon. Idowu Famusipe — State Campaign Coordinator (Ondo)
- Hon Kunle Tiamiyu — State Campaign Coordinator (Osun)
- Adeola Ebisemiju — State Campaign Coordinator (Oyo)
- Prince Rwang Pam — State Campaign Coordinator (Plateau)
- Mr. Zubi Nwuke — State Campaign Coordinator (Rivers)
- Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar — State Campaign Coordinator (Sokoto)
- Alh. Abdullahi Ade — State Campaign Coordinator (Taraba)
- Ilu Bello Dambazau — State Campaign Coordinator (Yobe)
- Ibrahim Tukur Gusau — State Campaign Coordinator (Zamfara)
- Dr. Stephen Knabayi — FCT Campaign Coordinator (FCT)
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.