2027: NDC releases campaign council list, names Dickson chairman, Obi co-chair

Dickson

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has named its National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, as chairman of its National Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections, with its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as co-chairman.

The party announced the constitution of the council in a statement posted on its X account on Sunday.

The council is expected to coordinate the party’s campaign activities nationwide and mobilise support for its candidates ahead of the elections.

According to the announcement, NDC National Chairman Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe will serve as vice-chairman, while the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has been named co-vice-chairman.

The party’s National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, will serve as council secretary, while Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim has been appointed director-general.

Announcing the appointments, the NDC said the council would provide strategic leadership for its campaign and coordinate mobilisation efforts across the country.

“The National Campaign Council will provide strategic leadership, coordinate campaign activities across the country, and drive the mobilisation of Nigerians behind the party’s vision of a new, just, and prosperous Nigeria,” the statement said.

The party said the council would work towards delivering a campaign focused on the needs of Nigerians and policy issues.

It described its proposed campaign as “people-centred and issue-based”, while urging party members and supporters to remain united ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We call on all party members, supporters, and well-meaning Nigerians to remain united and focused as we work together to rescue our country,” the NDC said.

The announcement comes as political parties begin preparations for the 2027 general elections, with campaigns expected to focus on candidates, policy proposals and nationwide mobilisation.