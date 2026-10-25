‘Filled with content creators’ — Bwala disparages NDC campaign council list

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, an aide to President Bola Tinubu, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) over its National Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections, describing the list as being “filled with content creators”.

Bwala, in a post on X shortly after the party announced the council on Sunday, also accused the NDC of concealing the identities of its media surrogates in mainstream media.

“@PeterObi and NDC have released their list of campaign council members; and as expected it is filled with content creators,” he wrote.

“They stylishly refused to name their campaign media surrogates in the mainstream media masquerading as OAP.”

@PeterObi and NDC have released their list of campaign council members; and as expected it is filled with content creators. They stylishly refused to name their campaign media surrogates in the mainstream media masquerading as OAP. — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) October 25, 2026

The NDC had earlier announced the constitution of its National Campaign Council, saying it would coordinate campaign activities nationwide and mobilise support for its candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Under the arrangement, the party’s National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, will serve as chairman, while its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be co-chairman.

The party’s National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, was named vice-chairman, while its vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will serve as co-vice-chairman.

The NDC’s National Secretary, Barrister Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, was named council secretary, while Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim will serve as director-general.

Announcing the council, the party said it would provide “strategic leadership” and drive nationwide mobilisation behind its vision of “a new, just, and prosperous Nigeria”.

The NDC also said the council would deliver a “people-centred and issue-based campaign” and urged its members, supporters and other Nigerians to remain united ahead of the elections.

Bwala’s comments came shortly after the announcement, as political parties prepare their structures and mobilisation strategies for the 2027 general elections.