U-17 Women’s World Cup: 3 African countries qualify for Round of 16 [Full list]

Three African countries, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco, have qualified for the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The trio are among 16 teams that have advanced to the knockout stage of the competition, which features some of the best young women’s football teams from around the world.

Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco will represent Africa as they seek to progress further in the tournament and compete for the title.

The qualified teams are Germany, North Korea, Japan, China, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Nigeria, Poland, Argentina, Ghana, France, Morocco, Mexico, Venezuela and Kenya.

Full List of Countries Qualified for the Round of 16

Germany North Korea (DPR Korea) Japan China Spain United States Brazil Nigeria Poland Argentina Ghana France Morocco Mexico Venezuela Kenya

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