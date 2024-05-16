PDP BoT member, Oyedokun dumps party

PDP NWC

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Board of Trustee member, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun has resigned from his membership of the party.

In a letter addressed to the National Chairman through his ward 13 Chairman and personally signed by him said his resignation was because the party had derailed from the ideals of its founding fathers.

He said his decision to resign from the party was a difficult one but had no choice, even as one of the founding members, but leave the party.

The letter, a copy obtained by Vanguard on Thursday disclosed that the party chieftain has decided to pitch his tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

It reads, “As a functional member and leader of PDP (Ward 13, Jagun/ Osi-Bale Ode, Odo-Otin South Local Government, Osun State,) whose high electoral productivity and value have been credibly and positively acknowledged in my ward, across the local council, state and country-wide for the enhancement of the fortune of the PDP, I have the honour (though with pain) in announcing the renunciation of my membership of the party on principle, having observed that the ideals of we, founding members, had been sorely contaminated.

“In taking this step which is not even without due consultation with my teaming loyalists in the PDP, I have consequently decided to shift my allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where I believe my experience, efforts and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated”.