Nigeria will rise again, Anglican Primate

Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, says Nigeria will rise again to take its place in the comity of nations in spite of the current challenges.

The Primate stated this when he with newsmen at the Thanksgiving Service to mark an end to the 2024 second session of the 12th Synod with the theme: “By This Time Tomorrow: Breaking the Siege upon the Nation in Abuja.

He said Nigeria was going through a siege, which required God’s intervention.

“We are being occupied or surrounded by an army that is greater than us. Wickedness is an army, corruption is an army, and nepotism is an army.

“We can not break this yoke by ourselves. It will take the intervention of God for us to succeed. And our prayer is that God will intervene in the situation of our country.

“There is the possibility that Nigeria will rise again and will take her place in the committee of nations,” he said.

The Primate called on Nigerians to genuinely forsake their evil ways and return to God for repentance if the country must truly overcome its challenges.

“Let us return to God in repentance. And as we turn to God in repentance as leaders, God will show us mercy, and he will heal and forgive our sins,’’ he said.

Ndukuba also called on the citizens irrespective of their faith to forsake their evil ways and do the right things at all times.

“If we shall be true to the tenets of our faiths, I believe that God will have mercy upon us and change this nation.”

He advised individuals going through any form of bondage spiritually, economically, or health wise to look up to God and trust Him for deliverance.

In a sermon, Retired Rev. Johnson Atere, advised Nigeria to return to God and have faith in His word.

He attributed the challenges facing the country to the failure of the leaders to harken to God’s words and the counsels of his servants.

He, however, said no matter the challenges, the solution was in the word of God, saying God would always send his word to deliver the people.