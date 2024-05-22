Cross River State Assembly members impeach Speaker, Ayambem

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Elvert Anyambem, has been impeached.

Vanguard learned that Hon Ayambem was impeached in the early hours of Wednesday by his colleagues over alleged gross misconduct and administrative high handedness.

Checks by Vanguard revealed that the plot to remove Anyambem has been on for months as members have been expressing misgivings at his conduct and modus operandi.

As at Tuesday 17 members had signed up for his impeachment and the motion for his removal was moved on the floor of the House by member representing Calabar South 1, Hon. Effiong Ekarika and seconded by Charles Omang.

After impeaching him, the mace was taken away by the members.