Benue govt, UNICEF inaugurate committees on 10yr devt plan

Benue Deputy Gov, Sam Ode flanked by the UNICEF team, others

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and the Benue State Government Wednesday inaugurated the Steering and Technical Committees for the elaboration of a 10-year Development Plan for the state covering the years 2025-2035.

In his address, UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Mr. Sabastine Akongwale, said the global organisation was collaborating with the Benue State Government to mark the beginning of a laudable process and path to inclusive and sustainable development in the state.

He commended the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration for its foresight in prioritizing evidence-based planning as a precursor to the implementation of policies and programmes to move the state forward.

He noted that over the years UNICEF had collaborated with the state government to improve the well-being of women and children saying “we are glad to be part of this important journey of a state that will meet the aspirations of all its people and reach the hardest to reach.”

He said when put in place, the plan would avail the state the opportunity to articulate the Governor’s long-term vision and agenda and also give the state the opportunity to mainstream its development trajectory to the prevailing National Development Plan.

While calling for the support of all interest groups to ensure the success of the plan, the Social Policy Specialist noted that “beyond the support to developing the plan, we intend to support its implementation, monitoring, and accountability to the people of Benue.”

Inaugurating the Committees, Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his Deputy, Samuel Ode noted that the inauguration marked a significant milestone in the state’s journey toward a brighter and more prosperous future.

The Governor noted that “planning is the cornerstone of sustainable development. The 10-year Benue Development Plan 2025-2035 to be reviewed and developed is not just a document; it is a visionary blueprint that will guide our state’s growth and development over the next decade.

“It is worthy to note that the current Benue Development Plan 2016 to 2025 is at the cusp of her extinction, as such the need to structure a process that will birth new development ideas going into 2025.”

He lauded UNICEF for being “one of our major development partners, who have graciously engaged a team of seasoned consultants to support this development process.”

Responding on behalf of members, the Benue State Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr Frederick Ikyaan who noted that the assignment was of high honour declared the support and commitment of members to the task “in keeping with the vision of our Governor for Benue State.”

The Director General of the Benue State Budget and Economic Planning Commission, Prof. Jerome Andohol, who assured of the support of the Commission to the success of the assignment lauded the state government and UNICEF for the process and urged members to show commitment to the task “which is for the betterment of the entire state.”