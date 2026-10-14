Makinde-Daura campaign council inaugurates North-Central zone coordinators

Gov Seyi Makinde

The Director-General of Makinde-Daura Campaign Organisation Mr Felix Hyat, on Wednesday inaugurated North-Central zone coordinators with a charge on them to take message of the party to the grassroots.

Hyat said politics is inherently local and its success depends on localised mobilisation of people in various polling units.

“The journey begins at the polling units and moves to the ward headquarters, local government headquarters, state headquarters and ultimately, the national level. Your work as coordinators must be localised,” Hyat stated.

He emphasised that their mandate required sharing the message of the Presidential Candidate, Gov. Seyi Makinde, with every citizens across the country.

​Hyat described the Makinde-Daura ticket as a fantastic and unprecedented political pairing, urging all coordinators to count themselves as fortunate to participate in the mission.

He reminded them that the candidate is contested on a structured party platform, noting that party chairmen, candidates and campaign managers formed the critical stakeholders for electoral victory.

He noted that collective integration was the only way to move mountains and ensure the candidate’s name became a household fixture in every nook and cranny of the North-Central zone and Nigeria at large.

The D-G of the campaign organisation acknowledged that the party was racing against time but urged members to remain fully committed and prepared to make the necessary personal sacrifices.

He highlighted the pivotal role of polling unit managers and agents and warned that a campaign’s fate ultimately rested in the hands of its frontline agents, which made careful selection vital.

Hyat encouraged party members to maintain high morale, avoid discouragement and leverage internal dialogue to resolve any grievances.

He expressed absolute confidence that through collective sacrifice and grassroots mobilisation, the movement would successfully rescue Nigeria when voters head to the polls on Jan. 16, 2027.

Dr Tony Aziegbemi, Deputy Director of Operations for the campaign organisation, redefined the state coordinators as ‘field commanders’ tasked with driving the campaign’s core message to every household across the nation.

Aziegbemi explained that the campaign platform rested on four intertwined pillars: the economy, education, security and the socio-political system.

He decried the incumbent administration’s economic policies, citing the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) figures indicating that 35 million Nigerians went to bed hungry every night due to poorly planned decisions like fuel subsidy removal and currency floating.

​”We need to reach at least 15 million of those hungry people who go to bed hungry every night.

“And it is not because they are lazy; it is because of the lack of logic and common sense in the economic policies of this administration,” Aziegbemi stated.

Aziegbemi advised field coordinators to use provided templates to compile house-to-house canvassers and polling unit agents, giving them a strict two-week deadline to complete both lists.

Hajiya Inna Ciroma, Deputy Director of Administration for the campaign organisation, emphasised the disproportionate suffering of Nigerian women under current economic and security crises.

She noted that maternal anxiety ran high due to pervasive insecurity and the struggles of accessing quality education and economic survival for their children.

​”Therefore, Nigerian women, I am pleading with each and every one of us to come together; we should forget about our political differences, our religious difference, our zonal differences and think about some budget that will move this country forward,” she urged.

She appealed for broader support to reset Nigeria, praising the leadership qualities of the Makinde-Daura ticket.

(NAN)