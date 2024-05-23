Abia shall never return to Egypt – Otti

Governor Alex Otti

….Says he ‘ll submit self for audit after tenure

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti has declared that his emergence last year marked the end of political subjugation in the state, vowing that “never again shall Abia return to Egypt”.

Otti who made the declaration Thursday while speaking at a townhall meeting for Abia North senatorial district at Ohafia Council pavilion, said he came to change the old order.

The Governor said the era of sharing money among few privileged individuals in power and their cronies, was over.

He vowed that under his watch Abia’s resources would be used to work for the people and not be shared among politicians.

“In the past, Abia money was shared among those close to Government, and their cronies. But unfortunately for them, things have changed.

” This is not a government that shares money but a government that uses money to work for the people.”

Gov. Otti wondered why some people are criticising him for his decision to engage an auditor firm to audit the accounts of the state under the watch of his predecessor.

He said that he is a strong believer in probity and accountability, adding that he has no apologies for the decision.

Otti further said that he would submit himself for audit at the expiration of his tenure, declaring that he is not afraid of audit.

He also charged his appointees to be prepared for audit at the end of their service to the people.

The Governor who said the achievements so far posted by his administration were only a tip of the ice berg, assured that the state would witness greater transformation in the months ahead.

” We are just in the early days of our programmes. In the next 12 months there shall be more developments “.

He expressed satisfaction with the performances of the Mayors of the 17 Local Government Areas in the state, saying they have justified their appointment.

” I thank our Mayors for doing so well in less than six months, and I assure them of every support they need”, Otti said, adding that massive infrastructural development are going on in all the LGAs.

He specifically applauded the Mayor of Ohafia LGA for the massive renovations in the council headquarters.

Otti thanked the people of Abia North senatorial district for their continued support for him, recalling that he had never failed election in the zone.

He rather said that unpatriotic elements from outside the zone had, in the past, stollen his votes, but noted that such era was gone.

” Every kingdom has an expiry date. The kingdom of bad governance in Abia State expired on 29th May, 2023. The journey for a new Abia has just begun.”

The Governor who said he had every Community in the state on his mind, hinted that he would commence tour of every LGA by next month, and later visit communities to identify the needs of the people.

He explained that the essence of the zonal town hall meeting which is part of the activities lined up to mark his first anniversary celebration, was to feel the pulse of the people and get their assessment of his administration.

Otti promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him by the people.

Speaking earlier on behalf of his colleagues from the district, the Mayor of Ohafia LGA, Chief Bourdex Onuoha Ogba, thanked the Governor for allowing LGAs access to their funds to embark on developmental projects.

He described Otti as God-sent who has so far demonstrated that he came on board to open the democratic space in Abia.

People from all five LGAs of Umunneochi, Isuikwuato, Bende, Ohafia and Arochukwu, trooped out in their numbers to receive the Governor.

Otti later inaugurated a number of building projects undertaken by the Ohafia Mayor inside the Council headquarters.