2 Ajayi Crowther University sheriffs allegedly rape 300-level student in classroom

By Efe Onodjae

A 300-level student of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State, in the Department of International Relations, has reportedly been raped by two university sheriffs in a classroom.

Vanguard gathered that the said 300-level student was in class with her boyfriend at about 7 pm on Thursday when the university sheriffs walked in and demanded N5,000 from them, of which they only had N1,500.

A close friend and hostel mate of the victim, who pleaded strict anonymity, shared with Vanguard that the sheriff sent the boyfriend away and before he could return she was already raped.

Explaining to Vanguard in a WhatsApp chat and phone call, the friend said of the victim, “My friend came back to the hostel crying, and when we asked her what happened, she said she was raped by two sheriffs in the class. They came and demanded N5,000 but we only had N1,500 with us and we transferred to their bank account. After that, they sent my boyfriend away and did not allow me to leave.

“Currently, she is depressed because when we took her to the medical centre, she was being blamed. She wrote to us that they are traumatizing her at the medical centre. They’re blaming me. They are calling me all sorts of names. They said I will never get married. They said I would be stigmatized in this school, that I would be a disgrace to everyone in school. They said I deliberately allowed them.”

However, the university management has initiated an investigation into the matter. In a press release sighted by Vanguard on their official X page formerly known as Twitter and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Crowther University Oyo, Mr Olufemi John Atoyebi said action will be taken as the suspects have been handed over to the state police.

“Management of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, received with shock a report of an alleged rape of one of our female students last night, Thursday, May 9, 2024, by two members of our vigilance group.

“The Management promptly handed over to the police the two people alleged to have committed the crime, while the university has set up its internal panel of inquiry to investigate the allegation.

“The Management wishes to assure all stakeholders that ACU will not tolerate any act of misconduct capable of tarnishing its enviable image.

“Raising Godly intellectuals is our primary goal in ACU, and we will not allow any act of misconduct capable of diverting our attention from our goal. Heavy penalties await anyone who is found culpable after our thorough investigation.”

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, SP Wale Osifeso, proved abortive, but a text was sent to him.