Alcohol ban not priority for Bago’s govt, says Uwak

Gov. Bago

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Amid reports of an impending alcohol ban in parts of Niger State from January 1, 2024, former House of Representatives member Robinson Uwak has come to the defense of Governor Mohammed Bago.

He stated on Sunday that such a ban is “definitely not a priority” for the governor’s administration.

The state government has also denied claims that the Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board, which reportedly announced the ban, even exists.

In a statement, Uwak responded to the criticism regarding the alleged prohibition set to take effect in Suleja Local Government Area and the relocation of alcohol-serving establishments in Minna, the Niger State capital.

He also took the opportunity to commend Governor Bago for his inclusive and non-extremist approach to governance.

Uwak emphasized Bago’s global perspective and his efforts to enhance the state’s infrastructure and economy.

“Governor Bago is a pan-Nigerian who believes in our country’s diversity and has no extremist agenda.

“For a leader who is executing multiple people-oriented projects in the construction and economic sectors, an alcohol ban is definitely not a priority for his government,” the statement stressed.