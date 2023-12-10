Why I’ll pick Oborevwori over Omo-Agege

By Eshanekpe Israel

In my dissection of the politics of the oil rich big heart state in the South South geopolitical zone, I want to warn the All Progressives Congress against Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.“For a long time, we in the Progressives fold had watched the former Senator ride roughshod over our collective sensibilities of the Deltans right from onset.

“Flying the flag of the party in the Senate is not enough for a stranger, who migrated from the Democratic People’s Party, DPP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, seizing the party’s structure for himself and the for the good of the party. He shouldn’t be supported for anything by the party he refused to support its presidential candidate at the polls.

“It’s on record that during the run up to the presidential primaries/delegate election at the Eagle Square in 2022, the former Senator who cornered the Urhobo section of the surveillance security contract did support overtly and covertly the aspiration of Senator Ahmed Lawan betraying the regional interest and the sentiment of Southern Nigeria.

“The Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area-born Senator assiduously worked against our today’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and at same time reportedly instructed Delta State delegates to vote for his boss, Lawan at that epoch making event. He is a survivalist whose next meal is his major concern and not the good of anyone. We all saw how he collected the Urhobo section of the surveillance security contract by proxy through his younger brother and turned it to a family business.

Till date, he has no single Urhobo son or daughter, who is paying a dime. “He even refused to spend the pipeline security award sum running into hundreds of millions of naira on Delta voters due to greed and that led him to lose out from the election.“The emergence of the then candidate of the APC didn’t sway that man in whose veins perfidy runs to retrace his footsteps. Rather, he went ahead to ambush the presidential candidate at the polls.

It is true that Omo-Agege didn’t feature in any advertorial/bill board with President Tinubu rather he gave his solidarity to the candidate of the Labour Party in the State for reason of greed, desperation and avarice.

“The emergence of Omo-Agege as the flagbearer of the APC in Delta State pitifully diminished the stature of the broom party in our state. The notable bigwigs of the party across Senatorial districts hopped out of the party they built before the former Senator barged into the party.“

Omo-Agege shouldn’t be supported using party machinery to get victory for him at the appellate courts, as suggested by a columnist recently. He’s notable for betrayal and only having a stint with the APC, and would be uncontrollable in power. Having incurred bad name for himself, the former Senator is unelectable, and that accounts for why he was able to arm-twist voters of just four local government areas to cast their votes for him, wily- nily.

“Omo-Agege is not popular. He would wear the toga of an emperor in power, and greed will be taken to high heavens.“The current administration is the darling of the people of Delta State and governor. “Oborevwori is loved by all, particularly his pro masses policies and programmes.

•Eshanekpe, a chieftain of the APCand Mayor of Urhoboland, lives in Abuja.