Stop unwarranted charges on calls, reps tell NCC

…ask service providers to ensure quality communication services

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that registered network providers, MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile, provide quality communication services to Nigerians.

It also urged the Nigeria Communications Commission to abort unwarranted charges on calls that bridge to wrong parties and zero voice.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Need to Direct Telecommunication Companies to Restrain from Unwarranted Charges on Services not Rendered and improve Service Delivery” moved by Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo.

Moving the motion, Ukpong-Udo noted that over 222,500,000 Nigerians subscribed to telephone services at the end of 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

He said that despite the increasing and remarkable patronage of telecommunications services by Nigerians, including low-income earners, rural dwellers, and the vulnerable in our society, communication services provided by network carriers are not proportionate with the interest expressed by Nigerians.

He further expressed worries that Nigerians pay charges for calls with low voice quality arising from congestion, call freezing, and fluctuating network services.

According to him, Nigerians lose valuable business hours and finances due to poor service delivery by these network service providers, while enriching the service providers to their detriment.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Communications to ensure compliance.