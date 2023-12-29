S/East group condemns Anambra attack

… urges Soludo to apologize for failing to secure the people

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has condemned in strongest terms Thursday’s brutal attack that left four people, including two police officers dead at Uga, Aguata local government area of Anambra State.

The two policemen were in the convoy of an Anambra politician, Chief Chris Uba, who was returning from Enugu to his hometown, Uga.

In a statement on Friday, the President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem said it is worrisome that such a deadly attack could be executed during the Christmas period, which is a period highly respected and revered by Christians all over the world.

Describing it as a big slap on the state, Ibem demanded an apology from Governor Chukwuma Soludo for, according to him, failing to secure the people of Anambra State.

Ibem said: “This sad attack happened because the governor who is the chief security officer of the state failed woefully to provide security, which is the primary responsibility of the government to the people.

“What is he doing with all the money he collects for security votes?

“It is very sad that people who were enjoying their Christmas celebration, were seen screaming, running and scampering for safety as the gunshots were deafening and frightening. Truly intelligence gathering is not working in the state.

“Vicious attacks like this scare away investors and must be nipped in the bud for meaningful growth and development to take place in the state.

“We call on the people to always be on the alert and security conscious, given the fact that the governor has failed to provide security for the people of Anambra State.

“We give Governor Soludo 48 hours to Immediately apologize to the people of Anambra State for leadership incompetence and lack of capacity to defend his people.

“It is very sad to note that the governor lacks the courage to commission active intelligence network that will assist the communities in the fight against hoodlums and kidnappers whose objectives are to kill the people and take their hard earned resources.”