Rivers crisis: Fubara told to re-present budget to full assembly house

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State was on Monday mandated to re-present the 2024 budget he presented to the four member state house of assembly to the full house.

…Tinubu, Odili, NSA, other stakeholders resolve face-off between gov, Wike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State was on Monday mandated to re-present the 2024 budget he presented to the four member state house of assembly to the full house.

This is as the governor and his team have been directed to withdraw immediately, all matters instituted in the court in respect of the political crisis in Rivers State.

This among other things were some of the resolutions reached at the peace meeting to resolve the political impasse in the state which was at the instance of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had met with Fubara, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, Sir Peter Odili and some other stakeholders from the state at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also present at the meeting was Vice President Kashim Shettima, the deputy governor of Rivers State, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Recall that the FCT Minister, who is the immediate governor of Rivers State, was instrumental to the emergence of governor Fubara and other elected officers from the state in both the state and national assemblies in the last general elections.

Wike and his entourage arrived about 7pm and they went straight to the President’s office where the meeting is taking place.

The disagreement between governor Fubara and Wike has polarized the state house of Assembly leading to the emergence of factional leadership.

At the end of the meeting that lasted about two hours, eight resolutions were made.

The eight point resolutions are: “ALL matters instituted in the courts by the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, and his team, in respect of the political crisis in Rivers State, shall be withdrawn IMMEDIATELY.

“ALL impeachment proceedings initiated against the Governor of Rivers State by the Rivers State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

“The leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly as led by the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule shall be recognized alongside the 27 members who resigned from the PDP.

“The remunerations and benefits of ALL members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and their staff must be reinstated immediately and the Governor of Rivers State shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference and/or hindrance from the Executive arm of government.

“The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Fubara, shall re-present the state budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The names of ALL commissioners in the Rivers State Executive Council who resigned their appointments because of the political crisis in the state should be resubmitted to the House of Assembly for approval.

“There should NOT be a caretaker committee for the local governments in Rivers State. The dissolution of the Local Government administration is null and void and shall not be recognized.”

The resolution was signed by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the State deputy governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Speaker, Rivers State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, PDP Chairman, Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka, APC Chairman, Rivers State, Tony Okocha.

Vanguard News