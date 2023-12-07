PDP dissociates self from coalition, merger talks

…says we remain united, focused on rebuilding

By John AlechenuAbuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dissociated itself from coalition or merger talks with other opposition parties.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Thursday.

When asked if the party was involved in talks of forming a coalition or merger with other opposition political parties, Ologunagba said, “The PDP is the most organised and democratic party to exist in Nigeria to this day.

“Most other parties originated from the PDP. We did not and have not entered into any negotiations, nor have we had any talks for a coalition or merger, so-called, with any political party.

“In any case, if there is to be any such discussion, it is beyond the powers of the National Working Committee NWC to do so without the express consent of the National Executive Committee NEC of our great party.

“Every community in Nigeria has a functional PDP office. We are a party to due process; we don’t take actions without following our laid-down guidelines, procedures, and processes.

“Most Nigerians know we won the 2019 and 2023 elections, and everyone knows what happened. We are in the process of rebuilding and strengthening our party to defend our hard-won democracy. “