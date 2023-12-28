ONDO: Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments

Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has made fresh appointments to usher in the new administration.

A statement by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Segun Omojuwa, listed the new officers as Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary, and Mr Smart Omodunbi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters.

Also appointed is Mr Olugbenga Abire, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, Special Assistant on Photography and Dr Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Domestic Affairs and Government House.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in, yesterday, to replace his late boss, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died in a German hospital earlier in the morning.