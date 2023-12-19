Ogun shooting, meant to repel smugglers’ attack – Customs

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Ogun 1 Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday clarified that the viral video depicting shooting by its officers around the Lafenwa/Enu Gada area of Abeokuta, was aimed to repel attacks mobilised against its operatives by some smugglers.

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun 1 Area Command, Hammed Oloyede, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, while clarifying the action in the viral video.

He said the viral video was recorded on Saturday, while operatives of the command were evacuating smuggled goods from two faulty vehicles used as means of conveyance around the Lafenwa/Enu Gada area when they came under the attack of some hoodlums mobilised by the smugglers.

He explained that the seriousness of the attack which happened around 7:15 am forced the officers to call for reinforcement after which they were able to successfully leave with the seized goods to the command’s warehouse in Abeokuta.

The statement reads, “On Saturday, December 16, 2023, along the Lanfewa/Enu Gada axis of Abeokuta, Ogun State, the operatives of Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, while evacuating some smuggled goods from two faulty vehicles used as means of conveyance, came under attack by hoodlums who were suspected to have been mobilised by the smugglers of the unwholesome goods.

“The seriousness of the attack and the threat to officers’ lives led to a call for reinforcement. During the melee that ensued at about 0715 hours of that day, our operatives repelled the attack to safeguard their lives. They left the scene with the secured seizure and prevented the hoodlums from further attack till they finally exited the area.

“The seizure was successfully conveyed to the government warehouse at Customs House, Abeokuta, without any casualty.”

Oloyede added that the command, under the leadership of the Ag. Customs Area Controller, Ahmadu Shuaibu, values the lives of its host communities and frowns at the arbitrary use of firearms.

He, however, said that in situations with a severe threat to life, the officers might be forced to apply the rules of engagement evoked for self-protection.

He added, “I would like to state emphatically that the Command under the leadership of the Ag. Customs Area Controller Ahmadu Shuaibu values the lives of its host communities and frowns at the arbitrary use of firearms. However, in situations with a severe threat to life, the rules of engagement must be evoked for self-protection.

“The Command regrets the compelling and unfortunate situation that might have put the residents of the said axis and the general public in fear. While carrying out our lawful duty, we shall not renege in our effort to ensure the safety of the good people of Ogun State. Our operatives shall continue to operate within the ambit of the law and in conformity with the rules of engagement.

“It is pertinent to inform you that the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 frowns at obstruction, molestation, or assaults of officers on lawful duty, with the infliction of punishment on offenders such as conviction to a fine of five million Naira, and imprisonment for five years or both.

“Also, Section 226 of the NCSA empowers Customs operatives to carry out patrols freely, which applies to our anti-smuggling operations in Ogun State.”