Egbin shuts down, power supply drops to 3,636mw

By Obas Esiedesa

Power supply dropped to 3,636MW, yesterday, following the shutdown of Egbin Power Plant and challenges in the transmission network.

The loss of 676MW from Egbin, Nigeria’s biggest power plant, at 10a.m., yesterday, dropped grid supply from 4,416MW to 3,632MW.

A statement by the generation company posted on its verified X account (formerly Twitter) said the showdown was to allow Nigerian Gas Company maintain the pipeline bringing gas in the plant.

The statement said: “This is to notify the public that at 11:13 hours of December 18, 2023, Egbin Power generating station was shut down to allow the Nigeria Gas Company to maintain a linking gas pipeline supplying gas to Egbin Power Station.

“The station will be shut down for three days from today. “This means a reduction of 676MW of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for three days and consequently the quantum of bulk power available to be delivered to distribution companies load centres nationwide for the period.”