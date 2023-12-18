Convicted yahoo boy Victor Odeh is 19, not 7 — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked reports claiming that one Victor Odeh who was convicted for internet fraud in July, was seven years old.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, Odeh is 19 years old and not seven as falsely portrayed by some mischievous people.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to some insinuation and contrived accounts of the conviction of an internet fraudster, Victor Oche Odeh, by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on July 21.

“Odeh, 19, was among five undergraduates convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment each, after pleading guilty to a one-count separate charge bordering on internet fraud.

“The other convicts are Chidebere Stanley Opara (a.k.a. Avail Hollywood), Manasseh Sefa Ephraim (a.k.a. Felicia_dannyyels), Chukwukere Obinna Paul (a.k.a. Shaun Lee) and Enyogu Etim Ekpo (a.k.a. Henry Wilson, Jasdav7),” he said.

He also noted that in a statement earlier released by the commission in July, the ages of all the convicts, including that of Odeh were not stated, hence the need for the clarification.

“All the false narratives being bandied about in some section of the social media that he is seven years old should be ignored.

“The EFCC did not “parade” the convict, and it is a court of law that rightfully convicted him,” he said.