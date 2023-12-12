Artists’ Guild inducts 18 members

By Japhet Davidson

The Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria (GFA) an association of artists positioned to protect and promote the interest of full-time professional fine artists, last week added another feather to its caps with the induction of eighteen new members into its fold.

According to the president of the association in keying into the vision of the founding fathers, the body lined up three events for the induction. The first was the induction exhibition held on the 2nd of December at the National Museum, followed by the induction seminar on the 6th at the same venue and the induction ceremony on the 8th at Victoria Hall, Ebonylife Place Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new members are Abiodun Agbelusi, Akin Aluko, Akporode Collins, Ato Arinze, Ekpenisi Steve, Elizabeth Ekpetorson, Emeka Nwagbara, Emmanuel Dudu, Funke Oladimeji, Hassan Aliyu and Millicent Oguchukwu Osumuo.

Others are Nathalie Djakou-Kassi, Nwadiogbu George Olisa, Olajide Salako, Olukotun Opeyemi Matthew, Sabitu Hassan Abu, Owoyemi Taiwo and Wande George.

The induction exhibition, which was well attended by the real faces in the art industry was declared open by an art collector and promoter, Dotu Suleman, at the National Museum, Lagos. It featured 18 works in painting, sculpture, drawing and mixed media of inductees’ works. A look at the works on display reveals the calibre of people that make up the guild, the works which will go for that of the masters also affirmed the artists’ spots as key players in Nigeria’s contemporary visual landscape.

Some of the works exhibited include; Chinua Achebe by Ato Arinze; The Guardian by Akporode Collins Abinoro; Gymnast by Steve Ekpenisi; Emotional Geometry by Millicent Onuegbu; The Bag of Advices by Nathalie Djakou-Kassi; Muse 1 by Emeka Nwagbara; Weaver birds on a palm tree by Emmanuel Dudu and Salvation Quest by Funke Oladimeji among others.

Speaking on the criteria used for the selection of the inductees, the president, George Edozie said, “The eighteen inductees we all gathered here for were carefully selected based on the standing criteria of our membership selection, we are pleased and honoured to induct these exceptionally talented individuals into our fold…”

Edozie also called on other professional bodies, embassies, government agencies and ministries most importantly all stakeholders in the art industry to work hand in hand with the Guild to bring out the best of Nigerian art.

In a chat with some of the inductees, they expressed their joy in joining the group. According to

Emeka Nwagabara. “Just unlike the SNA that accommodates every artist, GFA are strictly for practising studio artists. If you have been there, you will know that it’s not easy. It is a forum for esteemed practising studio artists. It’s a long dream come through, I have worked with most of them, they have trained me, and they motivated me into joining the body. It’s quite an honour and privilege to be a member of GFA”.

For Steve Ekpenisi, “I want to contribute my own quota to GFA. I know that everybody has potential, but I want to be under the platform so that I can benefit from them. It’s a body I always envied to join and I think every other artists desire that, they are the apex group of artists or the masters”.

Funke Oladimeji, who is a product of Universal Studios. “Most of the members are people that I look up to, they are mentors to me. They are a body of artists, not just artists but masters and I would like to be like them one day. Their works speak volumes of the type of artists they are and I would like to be part of them”.

On his part, Salako Olajide. “As a professional artists, you need a body that you welcomes their ideas that is people with interest in the field. GFA is a good umbrella to cover me during the rain and the sun. The prosperity of the members over the years is something interesting that gives one the impression of something to aspire to join. It’s is a dream come through, it’s something that I have be aiming to to be since my graduation from school.”

Finally, Owoyemi Taiwo. As an artist, it’s a thing of joy to join a reputed professional body. It’s a body of artists one aspires to be. From afar, it is one of the highest-behaved bodies, their level of professionalism is very high, and they are well organised. It is a thing of joy for me to join them.”