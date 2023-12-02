Ajebo Day: Ogun town celebrates unity, progress

Nestled in the heart of Nigeria within the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, Ajebo Town, once known as Asha, recently celebrated its third Ajebo Day Anniversary. Under the leadership of Kabiiyesii HRM Oba Reuben Olakekan Oluwole, this celebration has become a symbol of the community’s unity, resilience, and forward movement.

The town’s history of strong leadership, from its first Baale, Oosho Alageku, to the current reign of HRM Oba Reuben Olakekan Oluwole, has been crucial in shaping Ajebo’s path. The monarch’s vision has been a blend of modern development and rich tradition, guiding Ajebo towards a thriving future.

Chief Adesina Ojubanire JP initiated the Ajebo Day Anniversary as a call to action for all sons and daughters of Ajebo Town and its environs, both domestically and internationally, to contribute to the town’s development. This event has played a significant role in uniting the community and mobilizing resources, leading to notable accomplishments such as the construction of an ultra-modern hall and the foundation of a new palace.

Strategically situated in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, Ajebo’s location is further enhanced by its connectivity through the Ajebo-Abeokuta road and the Old Lagos-Ibadan road. These vital links not only connect Ajebo to major cities but also play a crucial role in cultural and economic exchanges.

The recent Ajebo Day Anniversary was a celebration of both the town’s unity and its potential for future growth. It reaffirmed the community’s dedication to continual development and improvement. The event was a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit in driving progress.

As Ajebo continues on its path of development and transformation, the annual Ajebo Day serves as a reminder of the community’s collective strength, the importance of preserving cultural heritage, and the power of unity in achieving shared goals. With the leadership of Kabiiyesii HRM Oba Reuben Olakekan Oluwole, Ajebo stands poised for a future as promising as the aspirations of its people.