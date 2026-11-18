President Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Senate has mandated the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Kamoru Ogunlana to transmit the

constitutional amendment bill that seeks to establish state police services in Nigeria to President Bola Tinubu for assent in line with the Acts Authentication Act, 2004.

The Senate has urged President Tinubu to forward the National Policing Bill, which will provide for the operationalisation of subnational policing, to the National Assembly for legislative scrutiny and expeditious passage.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio said the executive is expected to send the modalities for the implementation of State Police Services to the National Assembly because they do not want to give unnecessary timelines, but time is of the essence.

It is a bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services, and for Related Matters (Sixth Alteration) 2026.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for Related Matters,” seeks to create the constitutional framework for the establishment of state police across the federation.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion titled, “Passage of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026” and sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central.

In his presentation, Senator Bamidele said, “The Senate: Recall that pursuant to Section 9(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the National Assembly, processed an Executive Bill seeking to alter the provisions of the Constitution to establish State Police as part of the national policing structure;

“Also recall that the Senate and the House of Representatives on June 24th and July, 23rd 2026 respectively, overwhelmingly supported the Bill with over 2/3 majority votes, thereby meeting the Constitutional threshold for the passage of the Bill by the National Assembly;

“Aware that the National Assembly transmitted the Bill to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for the mandatory approval by resolution of not less than 2/3 majority of the State Houses of Assembly as provided by Section 9(2) of the Constitution before the Bill can be passed;

“Also, aware that the 36 State Houses of Assembly have transmitted their resolution the Bill to the National Assembly, namely: Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara;

“Convinced that the Bill has fulfilled the conditions set out in Sections 9(1) and (2) of the Constitution for a Constitutional amendment of this nature to be passed.”

Details later.

Vanguard News