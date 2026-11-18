American political strategist and media personality, Diana London, has deleted a series of posts detailing her engagement with the Nigerian government and the security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

The posts, which were no longer available on her X account as of Wednesday morning, included photographs of her at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where she was seen with President Bola Tinubu and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In another post, London described the security partnership between Nigeria and the US as one that was “delivering results”, crediting the relationship between Tinubu and US President Donald Trump.

“The U.S.-Nigeria security partnership is delivering results. Peace through strength. None of this happens without the ongoing partnership between President Trump and President Tinubu, their steadfast commitment to eliminating terrorists, and Nigeria’s willingness to work closely with the U.S. government,” she wrote.

“Because of the success of their partnership and relationship, the economic and trade opportunities are endless. The best is yet to come. Nigeria is the United States’ greatest ally in Africa,” London stated.

In a separate post, she expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with people representing Nigeria, particularly on efforts to protect religious groups and strengthen relations between the two governments.

“It has been an honour to work on the team of people representing Nigeria and helping to protect religious groups and further the relationship between the Trump administration and the Nigerian government,” she wrote.

The reason for their deletion was not immediately known, as London had not publicly explained the move as of the time of filing this report.