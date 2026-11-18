Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has urged market traders in Abuja to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 for lasting prosperity.

Wike, who made the call during a town hall with various market associations across the nation’s capital in Abuja on Wednesday, stressed that Tinubu administration’s economic reforms were laying the foundation for long-term national growth and stability.

He acknowledged the economic difficulties triggered by the removal of the fuel subsidy but maintained that previous administrations lacked the courage to confront what he described as a systemic scam.

“This country is nearly gone. For you to say that you must try to change what is happening means that you must lay a foundation first, and when you lay a foundation, you give it time to grow.

“There is no government that has not identified that this oil subsidy is a scam, why university teachers cannot work, no payment of salaries, no payment of pensioners.

“Everybody is afraid; they lack courage. If you don’t have good leaders who have courage to take decisions, that country will not grow,” he added.

According to the minister, the temporary sacrifices necessitated by the subsidy removal have yielded tangible benefits nationwide.

“This includes increased revenue allocations to states and local governments, clearance of pension backlogs, and an end to recurring strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).”

Wike cautioned Nigerians against politicians promising to reverse the subsidy removal, arguing that such rhetoric was deceptive and would set the country backwards.

“If we allow these policies that the government has put in place to mature, what is going to happen in the next four years will be good. Forget about people coming to tell you stories,” he said.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements in Abuja since assuming office in August 2023, Wike pointed to ongoing and completed road infrastructure projects in satellite towns and districts, noting that good road networks were critical for reducing transportation costs and boosting commerce.

He pledged to grant approval for the further development of markets in the territory and promised to hold regular interactive sessions with traders at least once every six months.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the minister underscored institutional reforms approved by Tinubu for the FCT, noting that for the first time since the territory’s creation in 1976, an indigene was appointed to the Federal Executive Council.

He also cited the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, which allows career civil servants to rise to the rank of Permanent Secretary and Head of Service, and the creation of Mandate Secretariats for Women and Youth.

Dismissing ethnic and regional sentiments in governance, Wike urged the traders to judge leadership strictly by performance and tangible impact rather than tribal affiliation.

“Governance has nothing to do with where I come from. It is not about Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo; it is about, “If I do my business here, am I happy?” he stated.

Wike also criticised opposition figures, faulting former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s handling of past privatisation exercises and questioning the track record of former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi over uncompleted projects.

Wike urged the market associations to participate in the upcoming campaign structure by nominating two representatives from each state chapter to join the campaign committee, assuring them of logistical support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier, Amb. Maureen Tamuno, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Abuja Investments Company Ltd (AICL), described the interactive forum as a landmark engagement underscoring the minister’s commitment to people-orientated governance.

Tamuno commended Wike for transforming both the city centre and satellite towns through road construction and rehabilitation, noting that projects such as the Saburi Road corridor had eased commercial movement.

While urging traders to take full advantage of the dialogue to air their views constructively, the AICL boss reminded them that infrastructure development came with a shared responsibility to abide by market rules and regulations.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, the Chairman of the Wuse Market Traders Association, Mr Okorie Ikechukwu-Raphael, lauded the transformation of internal market roads, shop redevelopments, and the opening up of area councils across the FCT.

Ikechukwu-Raphael requested approval for AICL to develop new shops and malls in newly opened districts such as Katampe and Kaura to allow traders expand their businesses, as well as the green light to commence immediate cluster political mobilisation through trade unions, cooperatives, and community groups.

Also, Chairman of the Arewa Traders Association, Alhaji Adamu Ibrahim, reaffirmed the readiness of northern traders to work for the electoral success of Tinubu and all allied candidates in the FCT in 2027.

Highlighting the role of traders in job creation and revenue generation, Ibrahim urged the minister to grant market leaders a seat at the table when formulating market-related policies, while praising the AICL boss for proactive conflict resolution and regard for traders’ welfare.

Adding her voice, the Chairperson of the National Assembly Quarters (Zone A) Market, Mrs Abiola Adekambi, who resided in Abuja for 26 years, described the pace of road construction, including the paving of roads around Sunnyvale, as unprecedented.

Adekambi assured the minister of the loyalty of market women, vowing that they would vote in 2027 and remain at polling units to ensure their votes counted toward the re-election of President Tinubu. (NAN)