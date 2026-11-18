By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved judgment in the legal dispute concerning the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A five-member panel of the court, led by Justice Tijani Abubakar, reserved the matter for judgment after the contending parties adopted their respective briefs of argument.

The appeal, marked SC/CV/840/2026, was lodged before the apex court by Senator Sahabi Ya’u, who is seeking to set aside a verdict the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal delivered in the matter.

The APC had declared that Senator Ya’u won a primary election it conducted in the senatorial district on May 19.

However, dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary, a governorship aspirant of the party, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, took the matter to court.

While challenging the process that led to the emergence of Senator Ya’u as the party’s flag bearer, Shinkafi told the court that no valid primary was conducted in the senatorial district.

Processes before the court showed that the party had cleared three aspirants, Hanafi Musa Moriki, Shinkafi and Ya’u, to contest the primary poll.

Shinkafi, in his suit, maintained that, contrary to the APC’s position, no valid consensus was reached among the aspirants to warrant the nomination of Senator Ya’u as the unopposed candidate.

He told the court that he neither withdrew nor endorsed anyone as a consensus nominee, adding that he did not submit any written consent to withdraw from the race.

Cited as respondents in the matter were the APC, INEC and Senator Ya’u.

Meanwhile, in a judgment delivered on August 31, Justice Hassan Dikko of the Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State, nullified the primary poll and ordered the APC to conduct a fresh one within 14 days.

The high court held that the action of the APC was not in tandem with the principle of internal democracy entrenched in the party’s Constitution.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Senator Ya’u lodged an appeal before the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal.

He, among other things, challenged the jurisdiction of the high court to meddle in a matter he said was within the realm of the domestic affairs of a political party and therefore non-justiciable.

However, the appeal was dismissed, as the appellate court upheld the high court’s decision in the matter.

Not happy with the verdict, Senator Ya’u approached the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts.

While the appellant argued his case on Wednesday through a team of lawyers led by Mr. Wale Balogun, SAN, the 1st respondent, Dr. Shinkafi, was represented by Mr. Bello Galadi, who filed a brief of argument on November 13 urging the court to dismiss the appeal for want of merit.

INEC’s counsel, Mr. M.T. Abubakar, said the commission did not file any process in the matter.

The Justice Abubakar-led panel said it would communicate the judgment date to all the parties.