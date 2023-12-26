Abstain from Mkpuri mmiri, COSEYL warns Igbo youths

..Vows to take campaign to schools, communities

By Steve Oko

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, has expressed shock over the alarming rate of drug abuse and intake of hard drugs especially methamphetamine popularly known as (mkpuru mmiri) by Igbo youths.

COSEYL in a statement by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem; and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, said:”It is very unfortunate and disheartening that children between the ages of 14 years and above are taking this wicked destroyer called mkpuru mmiri.”

This statement came in the aftermath of a viral video of three youths including two girls were arrested at Ogodi while smoking nkpuru mmiri.

One of the youths in the viral video who claimed she hails from Abagana, said it was the father of his friend popularly called Demon that introduced her to the hard drug.

COSEYL vowed to mount a vigorous campaign against consumption of hard drugs and warned parents to guard against the menace.

The statement read:”Parents and guardians most do everything within their powers to guard their children and wards against intake of this destructive substance called mkpuru mmiri.

“This wicked and destructive substance called mkpuru mmiri which means ‘ seed of water’ is a crystal narcotic hallucinogen, medically known as Methamphetamine or by its street name Crystal Meth. It has a chalk-like crystal form and can sometimes be blue.

“Crystal meth or mkpuru mmiri, can cause a spike in a person’s body temperature that they could pass out or even die. It is very dangerous to human beings.

“The substance can also lead to anxiety, confusion, insomnia, mood swings, and violent behaviour from the user.

“A user’s looks can change dramatically; from ageing quickly, to dull skin. They can also develop hard-to-heal sores and pimples and may have a dry mouth and stained, broken, or rotting teeth.

“The person addicted to mkpuru mmiri will also become paranoid and start hallucinating. They could also think of hurting themselves or others and may feel as though insects are crawling on or under their skin.

“There is nothing good about mkpuru mmiri. It is a future destroyer which is why every youth most run away from it.

“Parents and guardians should protect their children and wards from bad friends who may lure them into this destructive lifestyle.

“We will take the campaign against mkpuru mmiri and other hard drugs to our schools, markets, and every nook and cranny of the South East zone. We will nip this evil in the bud.

“South East Governors, traditional rulers, Community leaders, and parents must join the fight against this evil called mkpuru mmiri and hard drugs.

“We commend the activities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, ably headed by Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa who have shown capacity in ensuring that the fight against drug abuse succeeds.”